Article content As human beings, we are used to thinking in terms of how things affect us. However, as society has been shocked with a global pandemic that has caused the worst disruption in human lives since the 1918-1919 Spanish flu pandemic, we are all looking forward to the day when life will return to normal. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Opportunities await in a post-pandemic world Back to video People have lived with pandemics for all of the existence of civilization. We have endured wave after wave of disease from smallpox to cholera and to the plague. Our habit of congregating in large cities has certainly increased the danger posed by viruses and bacteria that find it easier to travel from host to host. And this ease of transmission has now become a global problem with the advent of easy and cheap air travel. As vaccination rates rise, we are looking at the end of the current pandemic and everyone is talking about the return to “normal.” But will it? At the end of the Spanish flu pandemic, life did indeed return to normal. In fact, what other choice did we have but to return to the same social norms that had existed for centuries?

Article content This is true of every other pandemic, except some of the truly horrific examples of plague that wiped out millions of people, necessitating tremendous social change because there were fewer people to work the land and do the other laborious jobs that the vast majority had been used to do for their overlords. We may be on the verge of a societal change that will be as profound as the one that broke the serfdom of the medieval era, but this time it will be technology that causes the change. While we are all waiting for things to return to “normal,” there are some things that will probably never go back to the way it was pre-pandemic. Let’s look at a few things that will probably change forever. First, the pandemic changed the way that we work. While many people have had to keep physically going to work, many others have successfully done business using virtual meeting technology. Managers who resisted allowing workers to do their jobs from home found that they either allowed that, or they had to close down. To their surprise, they learned that tele-commuters were just as productive, if not more productive then they were having to drive into work. Many workers will never return to the daily commute. This has implications for business to become more profitable. Why should a business pay $10,000 a month for corporate offices when the same work can be accomplished remotely? I predict that many businesses will opt for renting small spaces for reception and some meeting room space and save thousands of dollars that will go directly to their corporate bottom lines.

Article content This has implications for our housing. Many huge office complexes, that will be sitting empty, will be turned into condos or other forms of housing to meet the needs of a population suffering from an affordable housing shortage. The pandemic also has changed the way that we buy things. Formerly, we wanted to go into a store and look at our purchases. We have learned that shopping online is far more convenient and often cheaper than visiting a brick-and-mortar store. Large retailers will go to a virtual model with home delivery or warehouse-style service, such as the once popular Consumers Distributing stores. The only brick-and-mortar stores that will survive will be boutique stores offering unique items that create a sense of exclusivity. The pandemic has given us tremendous challenges, but it also offers interesting opportunities for those willing to get ahead of the curve and invest in new ways of doing things. After the last pandemic, we had no choice but to return to the “old ways.” Technology has given us a chance to see a true paradigm shift in our society. Tim Philp has enjoyed science since he was old enough to read. Having worked in technical fields all his life, he shares his love of science with readers weekly. He can be reached by e-mail at: tphilp@bfree.on.ca or via snail mail c/o The Expositor.

