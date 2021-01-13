Nurse brings unique perspective to diabetes education

Article content

Jodie Vilaca describes herself as a “farmer’s wife who is a registered nurse.”

“I was raised in Waterford and, when I became a nurse, I worked at Hamilton General Hospital before coming to Brantford General in 2000 to work in the intensive care unit,” she said.

In 2011, Vilaca said she received the “surprise of my life” when 11-year-old son Jacob was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes.

“It seemed like one day he was playing hockey and the next day he was receiving as many as four injections a day to help control his blood sugars for years to come.”

Vilaca’s husband, Mike, and children, Sam and Luke, made numerous changes to their lives – all to support Jacob.

Vilaca also made changes and returned to school.

“Within a year of Jacob being diagnosed, I began studying to be a certified Canadian diabetes educator,” Vilaca said.

“Now I am the clinical co-ordinator of the diabetes education centre at the Brant Community Healthcare System.”