Nurse brings unique perspective to diabetes education

Gary Chalk  •  For The Expositor
Jan 13, 2021  •  2 hours ago  •  2 minute read
Members of the Diabetes Education Team at Brant Community Healthcare System. Submitted
Jodie Vilaca describes herself as a “farmer’s wife who is a registered nurse.”

“I was raised in Waterford and, when I became a nurse, I worked at Hamilton General Hospital before coming to Brantford General in 2000 to work in the intensive care unit,” she said.

In 2011, Vilaca said she received the “surprise of my life” when 11-year-old son Jacob was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes.

“It seemed like one day he was playing hockey and the next day he was receiving as many as four injections a day to help control his blood sugars for years to come.”

Vilaca’s husband, Mike, and children, Sam and Luke, made numerous changes to their lives – all to support Jacob.

Vilaca also made changes and returned to school.

“Within a year of Jacob being diagnosed, I began studying to be a certified Canadian diabetes educator,” Vilaca said.

“Now I am the clinical co-ordinator of the diabetes education centre at the Brant Community Healthcare System.”

The staff at the centre provide education for people with type 1 and type 2 diabetes and young moms with gestational diabetes. They also support community group homes, the local school boards and physicians’ offices.

“We have a team approach,” Vilaca said.

“Our registered nurses, registered dietitians and clerical staff work alongside patients and their doctors. However, you do not need a referral to access our services.”

Vilaca described diabetes as a disease when the body cannot produce insulin or effectively use the insulin it produces.

“Living with type 1 or type 2 diabetes isn’t easy for patients and their family,” she said.

“There is no cure. It is a journey, so you have to learn how to manage the disease with medications and lifestyle choices.”

She said the diabetes education centre provides a Healthy Eating, Healthy Living class for pre-diabetics, which highlights proper exercise and eating.

“The classes are organized once a month and taught by registered nurses, physiotherapists and registered dietitians.”

She said people living with diabetes can self-manage their symptoms and advances in monitoring systems and insulin pumps allows more flexibility.

“Diabetes is very much psychological and affects patients both physically and mentally,” Vilaca said.

“It never takes a break. Your life has a new normal.”

She encouraged people to contact the diabetes education centre.

“I work with a great staff who will complete an assessment and develop a course of action. If you do not have medical coverage, we are very good at tapping into programs that can assist.”

Vilaca said that being Jacob’s mother gives her a “firsthand appreciation” for diabetes.

“As a certified diabetes educator, I am a strong advocate.”

Jacob is now 20 years old and studying business and marketing at Western University in London.

“He is excellent,” Vilaca said.

Hospital Insider is written by Gary Chalk, who assists with communications for the Brant Community Healthcare System.