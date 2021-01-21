New life for an old geyser

Article content continued

Perhaps the most impressive of the park’s phenomena are the geysers, which are driven by the Earth’s heat that is close to the surface in Yellowstone. A vast magma chamber lies just beneath the park. You do not have to go deep to start to run into some impressive temperatures that are usually found much deeper in the Earth.

The conditions that exist to form a geyser are unique. You need high temperatures close to the surface and a replenishing source of groundwater. Yellowstone is ideal for the creation of geysers, which are tubes in the rock into which water seeps. As it runs down the tube, the water is heated by the magma chamber below the park.

Here is where it gets interesting. As it seeps deeper, the water is under greater pressure from the weight of the water above it. As the water is under pressure, the temperature at which it can boil increases with that pressure. As the water goes deeper it gets hotter, but the pressure keeps it from boiling. At some point, enough water has accumulated and the temperature gets so high that the water will start to boil at the bottom of the geyser.

This pushes the water in the tube upward. As the water rises, the pressure becomes less and the water rushing up the tube flashes to steam. This acts to further drive the remaining cooler water close to the top of the geyser upward. When it reaches the surface, it explodes into the air in a combination of water and steam that can last for a couple of minutes.

Some geysers are regular in their eruptions. Old Faithful erupts every 50 to 100 minutes. This is caused by a regular influx of water into the geyser’s system and the cycle repeats itself on a regular basis.