Article content Toggle full screen mode Previous Gallery Image jpg, BR jpg, BR jpg, BR jpg, BR jpg, BR jpg, BR Next Gallery Image Toggle gallery captions All 6 Photos for Gallery Function Not Available Full Screen is not supported on this browser version. You may use a different browser or device to view this in full screen. OK On Dec. 2, 1903, Morgan Llewellyn and his twin brother, Roger, were born to Morley and Annie Howell on the family farm near the community of St. George. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Morgan Howell: From St. George to the high seas Back to video Generations of the Howell family have lived here for over 200 years. The brothers attended McLean’s Rural School and St. George Continuation School. During summer, trips were made to Port Dover to visit with the Buck family, relatives of their mother. It was here that Morgan would watch the ships appear and disappear in the distance. Sometimes, ships from faraway docked, allowing him to observe the travellers’ dress and conversation and daydream about one day sailing to their countries. Morgan was not interested in farming. So, in 1922, before he completed secondary school, he got a ride from his neighbour and cousin, Jimmy Howell, to Hamilton where he found work with the Canadian Steamship Lines. He signed up as an “ordinary seaman” on the S.S. Corona, a passenger steamer that ran across Lake Ontario to Lewiston, N.Y. Morgan later worked for U.S. Steel on the Great Lakes during summer and, in winter, travelled in and out of ports all over the world, experiencing the world of ships, canoes, people — and seas.. Officer of the Bridge While at sea, Howell regularly went up to the bridge, where he coaxed the officers into teaching him how to steer, use a sextant and perform dead reckoning. When he went ashore, he took classes in navigation and maritime procedures. In 1929, he passed the officers’ examination with flying colours. He was now an officer of the bridge.

Article content American Citizen April 7, 1930, was a special day for Howell. He became an American citizen, received his first class pilot’s licence and became engaged to a British immigrant, Grace White, whom he had met earlier on the S.S. Corona. They were married in 1936. Second World War When the Second World War began, officers in the Great Lakes Merchant Marines were taken by the Coast Guard with the United States Navy as temporary reserves. Howell received his captain’s papers in 1941. He served on many ships during the war, delivering ships and supplies to the British navy. He received his honourable discharge in 1945 and thus began a varied career. The Morgan Line In 1946, Howell began the “Morgan Line,” his own tug and barge business. His first contract was to supply drill bits to the drilling platform in the Gulf of Mexico. Put-in-Bay Howell took great pride in becoming captain of two passenger ships that travelled the Great Lakes. From 1948 to 1953, he enjoyed the 240-foot steamer, Put-in-Bay, which resembled one of the Mississippi riverboats with its white wooden decks and ornate railings. It left Detroit for day and overnight cruises to Sandusky, Ohio. Over its many years, the steamer hosted bands that played jazz, ragtime or swing for the moonlight dancers but, as the passenger list grew smaller, it was time to get rid of her. She arrived at Lake St. Clair, where all her wood was burned, leaving her iron hull behind for salvage.

Article content The Aquarama From 1951 to 1962, Howell was captain of the Aquarama, which carried passengers between Cleveland and Detroit three times a day. This vessel was known to be hard to handle because it was converted to a pleasure boat from an ocean freighter that had carried troops and munitions during the Second World War. In the conversion, she was lightened, causing her to ride high in the water. Her rudder was smaller than those on the lake boats and the superstructure seemed like a sail. She tended to run into things. It was these challenges that the captain looked forward to solving. Passengers Howell enjoyed the passengers and especially their children. He and the first officer would choose six children and approach the parents to ask their permission to have lunch with them at the captain’s table. There were never any refusals. The red carpet was rolled out and the children never forgot their experiences, as evidenced by the Christmas cards received by Morgan and his wife. St. Lawrence Seaway The St. Lawrence Seaway and Power Project began on Aug. 10, 1954, to link the Great Lakes and the St. Lawrence River with the Atlantic Ocean, a distance of 2,342 miles. On June 26, 1959, the seaway was officially opened by Prime Minister John Diefenbaker and Queen Elizabeth II. Ships from all over the world could now reach Duluth, Minn. As passenger ships disappeared on the Great Lakes, large oceangoing ships now entered the seaway.

Article content Howell was busier than ever as he had earned his pilot licence in this year. By law, each vessel needed a licensed Canadian pilot to take the ship through the seaway. In the spring when the seaway first opened, Howell was anxious to sail. It became tradition for him to pilot the seaway’s first ship in spring and the last one when it closed in the middle of December. There were times when he was exhausted but he loved his job. For more than 20 years, he piloted hundreds of ships. Tall Ships In 1976, events were held to celebrate the U.S. bicentennial, including one featuring a large international fleet of tall-masted sailing ships. They gathered on Independence Day in New York City and a week later sailed to Boston. Howell was the pilot for the Christian Radich, a Norwegian three-masted square rigged sailing vessel,, while it toured the Great Lakes. Jacques Cousteau In spring 1980, Jacques Cousteau came to Canada in his research ship, the Calypso, to make a documentary about the St. Lawrence River and the Great Lakes. Howell piloted the Calypso while it was in Canadian waters. When the Calypso arrived at the site in Lake Superior where the Edmund Fitzgerald had sunk in a storm, Cousteau went down in his yellow submarine to film the site. This shipwreck was made famous by Gordon Lightfoot’s ballad. Capt. Howell’s Licences Capt. Pat Nealy of the American Pilots Association in Washington, D.C., said that Howell’s licence enabled him to work more bodies of water than any other pilot in North America. In the U.S., he could pilot in 32 jurisdictions, while most pilots are limited to three or four jurisdictions. Howell’s licence, which expired in 1981, was the only one that U.S. President Gerald Ford signed while in office. This licence is at the Smithsonian Institute.

Article content Two other presidents, Ronald Reagan and George Bush, signed other licences. Back to School In 1983, Howell completed his lifelong desire to finish the last year of secondary school that was interrupted when he left the family farm for the sea 51 years earlier. He graduated from Algoma Community Centre with his high school diploma. He enrolled in St. Clair Community College and eventually earned degrees in five different subjects: business, arts, English literature, science and geophysics. He regularly wrote for the campus newspaper. What an interesting Life! An acquaintance asked Morgan Howell when he was going to retire. He quickly answered: “Retire? Why, I don’t know that word.” He was setting up an itinerary for climbing Mount Olympus. Sources: Morgan Llewellyn Howell by Donna Howell; Biography, Captain Morgan Llewellyn Howell, Jan. 1, 1996, by Donna Howell; Ships Are His Heart Throbs by Len Sharkey; St. George Mariner by Vincent Ball. Local historian Ruth Lefler has been awarded the Lt.-Gov.’s Heritage Award for Lifetime Achievement. She welcomes readers’ comments. Email her at historybrant@yahoo.ca.

