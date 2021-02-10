





Article content In our world of electronic and digital communications, one wonders what evidence of our day-to-day lives will exist for our descendants in the next century. Modern technology has given us the ability to be in almost constant touch with one another. But, will our emails and texts still exist a hundred years from now? For decades, letter writing was often an everyday occurrence for most people. Keeping in touch meant sitting down with pen and paper. Receiving a letter was often an exciting event, especially from someone miles away. And, for many, including Alexander Graham Bell and his family, these letters were something to be kept, not simply discarded once read. The Bells were profuse writers and as a result, their story can be told today through thousands of letters. Born in Scotland in 1847, Alexander Graham Bell lived a unique life. Influenced by his father, Melville, a professor of elocution, and his deaf mother, Eliza; the loss of his brothers, Melville and Edward, to consumption; and marriage to his deaf pupil, Mabel Hubbard, Bell left a legacy to the world that few could imagine living without. How this came to pass is best revealed through the letters between these individuals. Here, we present those letters to you. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Mom frets Bell may 'become a ragamuffin' Back to video

Article content … With Alec removed from Salem to Boston, Eliza wrote this letter, giving a mother’s view of the situation, asking many questions about his new living arrangements, and filling him in on activities at home. … 518 P.O Brantford Ontario Canada

Home Jan. 23rd/76 My dear Alec We have been fortunate in getting two letters from you this week, and hope you have before this solved the difficulty you referred to, in completing your new specifications. In this particular I can only help you in one way – in that way I do try most heartily and devoutly, and no doubt your Father does the same. By this time you are probably in New York, but as you expect to return to Boston on Wednesday, I had better address this to your new abode. My last Sunday letter was sent to Salem, and, like you, we are very sorry that circumstances have necessitated a removal from your good and kind friend, Mrs. Sanders. We hope you may like your new abode. The terms seem very moderate, and we hope too you may like your landlady – but will she look after the holes and the buttons? These have been so nicely attended to at Salem, that I quite fear you may become a ragamuffin, when there are no eyes but your own to inspect your clothing. The restaurant being so near is really a great advantage. You write of being able to board there for five dollars a week. Do you only dine or do you board? If the former, where do you get your breakfast and tea? We never supposed it would be possible to live for so moderate a sum in Boston, where according to the newspapers, roasting beef costs from 33 to 36 cents a pound. There is one thing to be on your guard against, in case you have any of your own furniture, should the proprietor get into debt and her goods be sold, all that belongs to you would go with them.

Article content Your allusion to Charley and Berta has given me a new idea!!! Do you know I feel very sorry I did not give you the commission to get Mabel’s ring made in the States. The man here has given up the job, having not the skill to execute it, and propose to send the stones to Toronto. If managed there and we send it by Express, we cannot save Mabel from having to pay the duty, which we would not like her to do. However the first thing must be to get the ring completed. Please to make apologies to Mabel and explain the reason for the delay. I have neither seen nor heard anything about the Music. If you should be writing to Charley, you might get him to call and enquire at the shop. All well at home thank God. Aileen has not yet returned and your Uncle is off again tomorrow. We are going to have an awful turn-up next week. Mr. Chane is going to paint and wall-wash as well as ceiling-wash, throughout the house. The drawing-room has already been divested of everything it contained except the piano, ditto your room except the bed, so at all events you may expect to see a thoroughly clean abode when you bring dear Mabel home. There are other improvements going on besides. Papa is having a capacious cellar excavated under the kitchen, which will be paved and lined with bricks, entrance through the pantry. This will be a great convenience and one we much need – for milk and food generally. The original cellar will be used exclusively for wine. We have not seen Carrie for two or three weeks, but she is quite well. The roads are still almost impassable for our horse and buggy, and Papa when he goes to Town, walks there and back sometimes. Ditto the girls. My goings out are mostly up and down outside, in the grounds, and other people also have use their own legs instead of their horses’.

Article content Miss Goode, your friend, called yesterday and had walked all the way from her own home. She enquires for you. Had heard you were going to be married! By the way, Mr. Cathcart never made his appearance having been unable to flounder through the mud. We have not seen Carrie to ascertain particulars. We are so glad you are forming acquaintance with Mr. Grey of Buffalo. He is a very estimable character, and a clever man. Papa has just been to remind me it is time to take my usual walk upon the verandah before going to bed. As my sleeping well at night depends very much upon this airing, I shall close now. With our united love to you and Mabel Ever your affectionate Mother

EG Bell P.S. See if you can get the “Illustrated Christian Weekly” Vol. 2, No. 34, August 23, 1873. The likeness on the front page is so striking that we should like some copies of it. (Editor Rev. L. Abbott, 150 Nassau St., New York.) The Bell Letters are annotated by Brian Wood, curator, Bell Homestead National Historic Site.

