Mars landing highlights advance of technology

Long ago, I flew radio-controlled helicopters. It was fun but not easy. The controls were simple but balancing a flying machine on a column of air is harder than a skilled pilot makes it look. The one that I flew was an exact model of a real helicopter, but it had none of today's computer controls that make flying so easy. The large rotor on top provided the lift and a small fan on the tail kept the device from spinning out of control. Once the device was in the air, the real fun started as the helicopter would zig and zag and scoot side to side as I frantically tried to control it. The result was most often a spectacular crash, followed by an hour or so of repairs. The best I could hope for was a bit of control that would drop the helicopter hard on the ground, but without damage. There was a lot of pride in getting the thing to take off, go where I wanted it to go, and then land without incident. I am given to understand that flying a real helicopter requires similar skill on the part of beginning pilots with the difference being that if you make a mistake, you smash a million-dollar machine with you inside it — not a good outcome.

Today's modern drones are much different. The technology within these small devices is incredible. The first time I tried one, I flew the drone in my living room without incident. Not only did it fly well, but it was easily controllable and well behaved. My cats, however, were less impressed. We often forget just how impressive technology is. We do things today that would absolutely astound our ancestors. We fly with astonishing ease. We have made medical breakthroughs that have prolonged our lives. We have safety features in our automobiles that allow us to survive devastating crashes. And we have even reached the point where our vehicles are able to safely drive themselves. But we've also had hidden from us the nuts and bolts of how technology underpins our astonishing devices. Most of our technology has been developed since the start of the industrial revolution, a pace that would astound our ancestors of only a few hundred years ago. Most people lived lives almost exactly the same as their grandparents as technological innovation developed slowly. That is no longer true. A single generation can be dramatically different from their parent's generation. Just think, the Internet is only a couple of decades old, but it has become a huge part of our lives. To illustrate this, NASA has just landed a car-sized robot on Mars. This device is so sophisticated that it was able to fly through the Martian atmosphere, find its proper landing place and land in a complex series of manoeuvres all done autonomously, as the speed of communication between the Earth and Mars was too great to control the landing.

Soon, they plan to launch a drone helicopter to test the feasibility of flying on the Red Planet. This is a huge challenge as the atmosphere is only about 100th of the air pressure on Earth. As well, it is too far away to control directly, so the drone must have the ability to take off, fly, navigate and land, all without human control. While it will produce some pretty pictures and admiration, few will understand just how amazing this feat of technology really is. Tim Philp has enjoyed science since he was old enough to read. Having worked in technical fields all his life, he shares his love of science with readers weekly. He can be reached by e-mail at: tphilp@bfree.on.ca..

