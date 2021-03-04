





Share this Story: Mabel takes aim at Bell's procrastination in patent dispute

Mabel takes aim at Bell's procrastination in patent dispute Photo by Rischgitz / Getty Images

Article content In our world of electronic and digital communications, one wonders what evidence of our day-to-day lives will exist for our descendants in the next century. Modern technology has given us the ability to be in almost constant touch with one another. But, will our emails and texts still exist a hundred years from now? For decades, letter writing was often an everyday occurrence for most people. Keeping in touch meant sitting down with pen and paper. Receiving a letter was often an exciting event, especially from someone miles away. And, for many, including Alexander Graham Bell and his family, these letters were something to be kept, not simply discarded once read. The Bells were profuse writers and as a result, their story can be told today through thousands of letters. Born in Scotland in 1847, Alexander Graham Bell lived a unique life. Influenced by his father, Melville, a professor of elocution, and his deaf mother, Eliza; the loss of his brothers, Melville and Edward, to Consumption; and marriage to his deaf pupil, Mabel Hubbard, Bell left a legacy to the world that few could imagine living without. How this came to pass is best revealed through the letters between these individuals. Here, we present those letters to you. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Mabel takes aim at Bell's procrastination in patent dispute Back to video

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content … A failure in the development of the multiple telegraph involving Alec’s new “spark arrester,” led to the patent office issuing an interference with the patent. Elisha Gray, working on his own version of the device, had been granted a caveat with his intention to develop a similar device. Hearings to determine right of conception now would be required. This setback brought Mabel to write this letter to Alec, focusing on his enemy – procrastination. … (Feb 1876)

My dear Alec I can’t help writing to you, though it is late and Mamma thinks I am safe and sound in bed, which I am and asleep, which you see I am not. All this which you told me tonight has worried me so much. If this could not have been helped I should not mind so much, but is it so? Please do not think I am going to scold you, for I am not- No, for I know that in your case I should have done no more, rather less. And it is this too that troubles me. This slowness and procrastination which is I think your great fault, is mine also, and I don’t know what we are going to do if this goes on. I am trying so hard to conquer this in myself. Cannot we join and each try to conquer it in ourselves. They say two can do so much more than one. If I were only smart and quick like Berta this in you might not matter so much or if you were like Papa who pushes through everything of his to the end be he well or sick things would go well, but since we both have it I fear one effort alone can do little. I know that you are even more worried about this misfortune than I. I only want to take advantage of it to try and prevent a similar thing happening by curing the fault that produced it, then will this not be a misfortune and even if the whole matter fails I shall be glad.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Let us resolve that when there is a thing to be done we will do it as quickly and as soon as may be and let no other things save what are absolutely necessary come to interfere with it, let us determine that no pleasure shall take us away from it, and that while it is on hand we will undertake no new thing. That we will give our whole mind to it while at work. O I know how easily all this is said and how hardly done I know that I have but the faintest idea of what is comprehended in what I have said I know I shall fail over and over again till it seems impossible to do it. But still let us try and surely if we put our whole will to it and ask God’s help we shall in the end succeed and then our friends will not be disappointed in us, and will not be afraid to trust us. Sure we will do our best speedily. You will try with me won’t you, for I feel almost in despair and if you cannot hurry, cannot deny yourself any passing gratification as in not coming out here, when so much is at stake I fear you never will, fear friends will not be so willing to aid you with help and money. I love you so much dear Alec I cannot bear that anyone should write to you and with too much justice, as my father has done. And I cannot bear that procrastination should rob you of the fruits of hours of hard study and of the great abilities God has given you. I know that ill health has the last week or two prevented you from working as hard as usual. But it seems to me when the thing to be done was so very important, when if it failed you lost the reward of past toil and suffering, you might perhaps have put even that aside for the time I say perhaps for I don’t know whether you ought, I only know Papa would have. I know I never yet have done so, and fear if the trial came I should fail, and I sympathize with you and feel O so badly when you are suffering. If I could only have helped you.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Dearest Alec, Goodnight. It is too late to think what ought to have been done but not to determine that in future we two joined together and helped by God Almighty will not let this happen again. And two will win where one failed.

Goodnight, I love you very, very much and am so sorry for you my own Alec, Your,

May. In the cars, I have read over this epistle. I hardly know whether to send it or no. I know how much troubled you are, and do not want to increase it, but if I do I also am trying to help you to avoid this worry another time. This I have said is a fair bargain for I am the weaker nature and my tasks are as hard for me as yours for you, and when I think what I have undertaken I am almost in despair. But I will try and surely if I and you too are faithful in little we will be so in great. Do not think I want you to overwork yourself usually. I only thought in just important matters as this you might for a few days and then rest. Perhaps a little timely overwork would save months of constant toil, as I fear a law suit would make you.

And do not suppose I should not miss your visits. You have no idea how I enjoy and look forward to them, and how sorry I am when you do not come and when you go. The Bell Letters are annotated by Brian Wood, curator, Bell Homestead National Historic Site.

Share this article in your social network







News Near Brantford