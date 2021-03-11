





Share this Story: Lunar probes paved way for moon landing

Lunar probes paved way for moon landing Photo by KAREN BLEIER / AFP/Getty Images

Article content Mankind has certainly racked up an impressive list of technological triumphs over the last 70 years or so. We have cured diseases, lengthened our lifespans, avoided nuclear war and even planted footsteps on the moon. We have explored to the limits of our solar system and beyond using robotic explorers that have performed yeoman service for our search for knowledge. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Lunar probes paved way for moon landing Back to video Now we have landed another robotic explorer on Mars and can expect our knowledge of that planet to increase dramatically. We are even making plans to return to the moon after several generations absence. It all started with a race to the moon. The Apollo program was a politically motivated goal that was a technological tour de force. In just a few short years, immense technical problems were solved in a race to land men on the moon and return them safely to Earth. Every few months, another “first” would be accomplished in an exciting race.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Unfortunately, the Mercury, Gemini and Apollo programs were dead ends. While giving us tremendous technical advances in everything from material science to computer technology, the programs had no long-term purpose. Once the goal of a moon landing was accomplished, enthusiasm waned and and even some missions for which the hardware existed were cancelled to save some money to fund a growing war in southeast Asia. It would seem that politicians were a short-sighted breed back then. It was not until the involvement of the private sector in space that things began to change. Now we are seeing multiple companies working to get a foothold in space. With all of the technology we have today, it is difficult to remember the scale of the task getting to the moon entailed. There was so little that we knew about our lone satellite. We knew nothing about the details of the moon’s surface or even if it could support a spacecraft landing. While Mercury, Gemini and Apollo got the glory, other missions did the grunt work to get the information needed to successfully land on the moon. The first thing that had to happen was to obtain detailed photos of the moon’s surface to select landing sites for Apollo. This was the job of the Ranger missions. These were essentially robotic cameras that were crashed into the moon, taking photos and sending them to Earth as they plummeted to their demise. Of the nine Ranger probes launched, five failed to return any pictures. This shows just how hard it was to send a spacecraft to the moon. Several failed on launch and others either missed the moon or did not function when they got into space.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content However, the successful missions managed to return excellent pictures and landing sites for Apollo were selected from this data. The next problem was to understand what composition of the moon’s surface. It was thought that the surface might be covered with a layer of dust that would not support a lander. The fear was the lander would come down and sink into the surface and be unable to lift off again. To find out, NASA send a special probe called Surveyor. From 1966 to 1968, seven landers were sent to the moon. Here NASA had better luck as only two failed and crashed on the moon. The others landed softly and were able to send lots of information back about the condition of the lunar soil. The Soviet Union also landed some probes called Luna on the surface with the same mission. Surveyor 3 was visited by Apollo 12 and parts of the lander were returned to Earth for investigation to determine how the equipment fared on the moon, exposed to dust, space and radiation. While we enjoy the sophisticated spacecraft we have landed on Mars, we should also look back on the baby steps we took to get there. Ranger, Luna and Surveyor were part of that legacy. Tim Philp has enjoyed science since he was old enough to read. Having worked in technical fields all his life, he shares his love of science with readers weekly. He can be reached by e-mail at: tphilp@bfree.on.ca.

Share this article in your social network







News Near Brantford