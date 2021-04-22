





Share this Story: Lifecycle puts monarch butterflies at risk

Lifecycle puts monarch butterflies at risk Photo by Luke Hendry / Postmedia

Article content One of my hobbies is photography. I mostly shoot landscapes, flowers, birds and anything else that strikes my fancy. It is the last category that gives me fits when I try to take that perfect shot. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Lifecycle puts monarch butterflies at risk Back to video Most of my subjects do not move or will stand still while I take their pictures. Birds are difficult, but do on occasion sit on a branch and pose. Insects, on the other hand, are difficult to photograph, particularly butterflies. Butterflies are some of natures most beautiful creations and would make wonderful pictures — if you can get them to stay still long enough to compose a shot. They appear to be in constant motion as they go about their daily business and do not appear to have time to stop and smell the roses, so to speak. Perhaps the most recognizable butterflies are monarch. These colourful orange-tinted butterflies are common in southern Canada in the hot summer months. These remarkable insects have many secrets to tell if we are smart enough to listen to them while they are still around. Monarchs are under threat because they have a specialized lifestyle that is under constant threat from human activities. Unfortunately, it is the common fate of any species that becomes over-specialized and are sensitive to changes in their environment or food sources.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Monarchs have specialized adaptations that have helped them survive, but may turn into their greatest weakness. To understand this, we must look at the lifecycle of the monarch. The eggs of the monarch are laid on the underside of leaves of the milkweed plant and gestate for about three to four days. A single egg is laid on each plant, but a butterfly may lay 300 eggs in its lifetime. The eggs hatch and a larva emerges. We call this form a caterpillar and the monarch larvae are distinctive with orange, black and white stripes. This colour pattern is a signal to birds and other predators that you should think twice before eating them as they are bitter and can make a bird sick. After about 10 to 14 days, the larva reaches its maximum size after spending its entire larval stage constantly eating. The caterpillar then hangs from the underside of the plant and spins a coating we call a pupa, or a chrysalis. For the next 10 to 14 days, it will slowly dissolve its caterpillar body and form the wings and body of the butterfly it will become. When the butterfly emerges from the chrysalis, it has to take some time to fill the framework of its wings with fluid and this must harden for the butterfly to be able to take to the air where they spend their days drinking nectar and preparing for a long migration. Monarchs have a unique migration from all over the eastern seaboard of North America to a small area of about five to 10 hectares in Mexico. They overwinter there and then make the trek back north in the spring.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Two aspects of their lifecycle make the monarch vulnerable to extinction. In their larval form, they only eat milkweed. Farmers and others have been eradicating this plant and it is endangering the monarch’s food source. As well, the wintering spot in Mexico is under threat due to habitat loss and pesticide use. These two factors are the greatest danger to the monarch butterfly and, if things keep going as they are, we could see the extinction of the monarch in our lifetimes. It is encouraging that monarch numbers have been up the past couple of years, but they are still seriously at risk. Tim Philp has enjoyed science since he was old enough to read. Having worked in technical fields all his life, he shares his love of science with readers weekly. He can be reached by e-mail at: tphilp@bfree.on.ca.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Brantford