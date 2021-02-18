Library reopening for browsing and more

Article content

February is a big month for Canadian authors and books and the Brantford Public Library is re-opening just in time to celebrate.

The library will open its main branch for browsing and more on Feb. 22. The St. Paul branch will open on Feb. 23. Staff will be happy to help customers looking for books mentioned in this column and beyond.

The annual I Read Canadian Day happened Feb. 17, finalists for a national literary prize were announced and the 20th edition of the CBC’s Canada Reads event is in full swing.

The youth-focused I Read Canadian Day is a celebration of Canadian books written for young people. The goal of the one-day event is to challenge young readers to read a book by a Canadian author. Kids will love classics books from Robert Munsch or Lucy Maud Montgomery, but they will also be delighted by modern books by Elise Gravel, Kevin Sylvester and Ruth Ohi.

Use the library’s online catalogue to search for these authors and put holds on their books. Or, call the library or use the online Grab and Go bag form to request up 10 books by Canadian authors.