Library offers books to help understand residential schools
The recent discovery of unmarked graves at a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C., has sparked a new or renewed interest in reading about the system sponsored by the federal government to seek to assimilate Indigenous children.
The Brantford Public Library has in its collection books by Indigenous authors for people of all ages. This article highlights a few of those options. People are invited to call or visit the library for more recommendations.
Let’s start by looking at book options for children.
First, there is the 2008 book, Shin-chi’s Canoe, by Nicola Campbell. This book is about Shin-chi, a six-year-old boy who is given a small wooden canoe as a way to help him find comfort while at a residential school.
There is also Jodie Callaghan’s 2020 picture book, The Train. This book was inspired by conversations Callaghan had with survivors of residential schools.
An option for an older child is the Christy Jordan-Fenton memoir, Fatty Legs. This book tells the story of a young girl standing up to the bullies of residential school. Jordan-Fenton’s sequel to Fatty Legs, A Stranger at Home, is also available at the library.
For an older child reader, there is the book, These Are My Words, which is the diary of residential school survivor written by Ruby Slipperjack. There is also the 2017 book, Speaking Our Truth by Monique Gray Smith. This book, inspired by the Truth and Reconciliation Report, looks at how to foster reconciliation.
Moving into teen and adult readers, the 2016 poetry anthology, The Red Files, by Lisa Bird-Wilson, provides a unique view into the lasting legacy of the residential school system.
For adults, there are also several notable memoirs that have been published over the last few years. Marie Hess, a survivor of the Mohawk Institute Residential School in Brantford, describes her experiences in the 2019 book, Going Back Home.
The 2019 book, From Bear Rock Mountain, by Antoine Mountain captures his experiences while attending three different residential schools.
Arthur Bear Chief shares his experiences of living at the Old Sun Residential School and reconnecting with Blackfoot language and culture in his 2016 book, My Decade at Old Sun, My Lifetime of Hell.
Then, there is the 2014 memoir, Up Ghost River, by Edmund Metatawabin, who is a former chief of Fort Albany First Nation.
The library will be open as the province moves next week into Step 2 of its pandemic reopening plan.
If you would like to borrow any of these books or learn about other offerings in the library collection, please call 519-756-2220, ext. 2, or browse the library’s online catalogue.
