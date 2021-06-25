Library offers books to help understand residential schools

Article content

The recent discovery of unmarked graves at a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C., has sparked a new or renewed interest in reading about the system sponsored by the federal government to seek to assimilate Indigenous children.

The Brantford Public Library has in its collection books by Indigenous authors for people of all ages. This article highlights a few of those options. People are invited to call or visit the library for more recommendations.

Let’s start by looking at book options for children.

First, there is the 2008 book, Shin-chi’s Canoe, by Nicola Campbell. This book is about Shin-chi, a six-year-old boy who is given a small wooden canoe as a way to help him find comfort while at a residential school.

There is also Jodie Callaghan’s 2020 picture book, The Train. This book was inspired by conversations Callaghan had with survivors of residential schools.

An option for an older child is the Christy Jordan-Fenton memoir, Fatty Legs. This book tells the story of a young girl standing up to the bullies of residential school. Jordan-Fenton’s sequel to Fatty Legs, A Stranger at Home, is also available at the library.