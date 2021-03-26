Library expands book clubs

Article content

A new book club focusing on wellness and self-care is being launched by the Brantford Public Library.

On April 19, the first meeting of the Wellness Book Club will meet virtually. People can register for the book club today through the library’s online events calendar or by calling the library at 519-756-2220. ext. 2.

The book club will meet every two weeks on Mondays to discuss a book that focuses on wellness and self-care.

The club is being presented through a partnership between the library and the Brant County Health Unit. The first book being is Little Mercies by Heather Gudenkauf, which follows the story of a social worker and a 10-year-old girl, who is couch surfing due to unfortunate life circumstances. This gripping and suspenseful book has a four-star review on goodreads.com.

The library also has a final virtual meeting on April 27 in its Community Conscious Book Club, which is being presented in partnership with the Community Legal Clinic – Brant, Haldimand, Norfolk. Club members will discuss Trevor Noah’s 2016 book, Born a Crime.