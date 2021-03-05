Library app adds digital magazines
The Brantford Public Library’s popular Libby eBook and audiobook app now provides free access to some of the world’s most popular magazines.
The Libby app, and the associated online OverDrive service, recently added digital magazines, which are are available on demand with no wait times on either a desktop, laptop, smartphone or tablet. This means all of Brantford can learn about Mars in the latest issue of National Geographic at the same time.
The digital magazines in the OverDrive service and Libby app are replacing the magazines once offered through a service called RBdigital.
There are magazines for any interest in the Libby app and online OverDrive service.
In the current events category, there are 195 titles, including The Economist, The New Yorker, Newsweek and Harper’s.
There are more than 150 titles in the Fashion and Lifestyle section, from Vogue to Marie Claire and from Elle to GQ Style.
The Food and Cooking options will keep you busy in the kitchen with the availability of nearly 200 magazines, including Canadian Living, Bon Appetit and Food. There are also specialty magazines on baking and vegetarian and vegan cooking.
Brantford residents will be able to keep up with the latest celebrity news with magazines, such as Us Weekly, OK!, Star and Hello!
In total, there are nearly 30 categories of magazines available for free with your library membership and you can download as many digital magazines as you like.
These digital magazines are in addition to the more than 6,000 digital magazines and newspapers offered through the library’s PressReader app.
You can get instant access to all of these magazines even if you aren’t a current library member. Just complete the online digital membership application on the library’s website to instantly get a membership number and four-digit PIN.
The Libby app and online OverDrive service, along with all other digital services, can then be accessed. The digital membership lasts for one year and can be converted to a full membership at any time.
Visit the library or call 519-756-2220, ext. 2, if you need assistance downloading and using the Libby app. Both the Colborne Street and St. Paul branches of the library are now open.
Remember, the Libby app and online OverDrive service also has thousands of eBooks and Audiobooks. There are always titles available on demand and you can also reserve titles that are currently being read by other members.
At Your Library is a weekly column provided by the staff of the Brantford Public Library. Readers requiring more information can visit www.brantford.library.on.ca