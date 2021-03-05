Article content

The Brantford Public Library’s popular Libby eBook and audiobook app now provides free access to some of the world’s most popular magazines.

The Libby app, and the associated online OverDrive service, recently added digital magazines, which are are available on demand with no wait times on either a desktop, laptop, smartphone or tablet. This means all of Brantford can learn about Mars in the latest issue of National Geographic at the same time.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Library app adds digital magazines Back to video

The digital magazines in the OverDrive service and Libby app are replacing the magazines once offered through a service called RBdigital.

There are magazines for any interest in the Libby app and online OverDrive service.

In the current events category, there are 195 titles, including The Economist, The New Yorker, Newsweek and Harper’s.

There are more than 150 titles in the Fashion and Lifestyle section, from Vogue to Marie Claire and from Elle to GQ Style.