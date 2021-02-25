Library adds Nintendo Switch games to its collection

Since being added to the library’s collection, the games have been popular. As a result, holds are usually required and recommended.

Recently, the library began lending Nintendo Switch games. These games are in addition to Nintendo Wii and WiiU games and various Xbox and PlayStation games. So far, only 10 Nintendo Switch games are available, but more will be added soon. These games include some of the system’s most popular titles, including Luigi’s Mansion 3, Super Mario Maker 2, Super Mario Party and Super Smash Bros Ultimate.

Both branches of the library are now open and customers are allowed to browse collections and use services such as public computers, printing and photocopying and the local history room. Materials can still be requested through the library’s online catalogue or by calling or visiting the library branches.

New books, eBooks, Nintendo Switch games and more have been recently added to the Brantford Public Library collection.

Along with adding new DVDs, including the hits Tenet and Mulan, new titles are being added to the library’s streaming service Hoopla.

One recent addition that might appeal to fans of Canadian literature is the 2021 documentary Margaret Atwood, which chronicles Atwood’s early life and has interviews with friends, family and the writer herself.

In the coming weeks, the library also will begin lending day passes to Ontario Parks. More details will be announced soon.

Remember that the library’s online catalogue and eBook and Audiobook platform OverDrive (Libby) can be sorted to show new materials or materials that have been ordered. These materials can be put on hold using your online account.

The public is welcome to ask library staff how to use these sorting features.

Alternatively, staff can provide reading recommendations based on new items or can put together a bag of books using the library’s Grab and Go service. Through this service, customers can ask for books on certain topics or that follow certain themes or genres. For example, people can ask for mysteries published in 2021 or ethnic cookbooks published in the last five years.

Adult Grab and Go bags will have five items and children’s bags will be packed with 10 items. The key is to regularly check the library’s online catalogue and website to ensure you see the most-recent editions. Book displays in the library are also a great place to look.

At Your Library is a weekly column provided by the staff of the Brantford Public Library. Readers requiring more information can visit www.brantford.library.on.ca.