Letters: Unvaccinated hold rest of population hostage
It has become evident to me that, despite an adequate supply of vaccines in Canada, a large number of people have chosen not to get vaccinated.
Their excuses range from laziness, fear of needles, to all sorts of conspiracy theories doubting vaccines or the existence of COVID-19. Unfortunately, no amount of rational explanation will change the minds of many of them.
The people who are not vaccinated will hold the rest of us hostage to their choices.
The hospitals have to keep ICU capacity for those who become ill with COVID. Many Canadians have been kept in extreme pain due to cancelled surgeries for joint replacements etc. and many more have lived with the frightening diagnosis of cancer while they wait months for surgery.
If most of us were vaccinated we would all have the choice to attend or participate in concerts, sporting events, weddings, funerals, family gatherings and travel throughout Canada. It’s a free country but the non-vaccinated seem to have all the power.
Marian McCool
Brantford
Noise levels getting worse
I read recently how the city is considering changing the noise bylaw.
I am mainly concerned about excessive noisy mufflers, cars backfiring, as well as motorcycles roaring engines, on Fairview Drive from King George Road to West Street and beyond, and I don’t even live on Fairview Drive.
The noise has increased in the last five years. It sounds like a race track, including cars speeding. I can hear the cars with noisy mufflers coming from two or three blocks away. This is noise made on purpose, and totally unnecessary.
Ask anyone who lives on Fairview, and I am sure most would agree the noise is excessive.
I look forward to seeing what the city can do to make a bylaw to address this issue.
Donna Ruzlo
Brantford
Water being wasted
A double standard has been going on in Brantford for a long time, maybe even years.
We as taxpayers pay for our water and at times are restricted in its use.
Why does the city get to waste water on our dime?
I know several parks that are watered every night to the point of water running down the street.
I go by them Tuesday to Saturday inclusive at 3 a.m. The main park I’m referring to is Bell Memorial on West Street.
I’ve called the city over this but nothing gets done except to tell me they have to water every day in the high heat, which to date has only been a few days.
I only had to Google watering in high heat to find out this method of watering every day is incorrect. Hopefully this letter will charge someone’s batteries to change how they water the parks without waste.
I’ll let you all know if it changes.
Murray Smith
Brantford