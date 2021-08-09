Letters to the editor
Soon-to-be vacant city hall could be cultural centre
Re: Campuses will define Brantford (Letter, Aug. 8)
I agree with everything the letter writer states regarding how we have gotten to the situation with our downtown and his proposal for restoring vitality to this historic part of our city. I agree that the horse has left the barn regarding restoring it to a vibrant shopping district and that we should now establish it as an area that promotes a community of historical, cultural, citizen and secondary education, as well as municipal government offices and operations centre. A good place to start this transition could be to retain the current city hall property as the centrepiece of this redevelopment as set out in the following proposal:
City council is currently moving all operations to the former post office building, which will become our new city hall and operations centre. This will leave the current city hall vacant and possibly put up for sale.
This building, which sits opposite Victoria Park and the Brant County courthouse, would be an ideal site for city council to consider establishing a community cultural and arts centre that is close to the Sanderson Centre, Harmony Square and all of the Laurier University and Conestoga College buildings and operations.
To me, the soon-to-be vacant city hall architecturally speaks of heritage and culture with the water fountain at the entrance and easy access for our older and handicapped citizens and visitors. It provides ample parking for all of the activities that would take place there.
The multitude of arts, cultural, music and dance organizations in the city that have great difficulty finding sufficient affordable space would be able to lease/rent space from the city at a cost that affords their continued established operation in serving our great cultural and arts activity well into future generations.
This likely would require the current tourism, culture and arts committee to become a department that would manage this development and retain the city centre as the location to contain all of the historical, culture, arts and educational activities, instead of removing it to a new building at the former Mohawk/Greenwich brownfield site far removed from the centre of the city.
Douglas K. Summerhayes
Brantford
No election please
Can we wait to hold a federal election at least until spring when we are certain that COVID has run its course?
While PM Justin Trudeau ponders repeating David Peterson’s mistake that led to his loss of the Ontario premier’s job, the rest of us are busy trying to put our lives back together. Many people remain under high stress.
Population safety is at risk with overconfidence.
Knowing young health-care workers who became sick in spite of being double-vaccinated early, I believe a fourth wave could hit hard and will put the unvaccinated at severe risk. Easy does it.
Randy Schelhas
Brantford
Take a shot
To vaccinate or not to vaccinate, that is the question. Do those who consider the COVID vaccine dangerous think that the world’s most powerful man, U.S. President Joe Biden, would have taken the shots as shown on television? I think not. So, smarten up people and get the vaccine to protect yourself and others around you.
Robert J. Moskal
Winnipeg