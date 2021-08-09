Letters to the editor

Article content

I agree with everything the letter writer states regarding how we have gotten to the situation with our downtown and his proposal for restoring vitality to this historic part of our city. I agree that the horse has left the barn regarding restoring it to a vibrant shopping district and that we should now establish it as an area that promotes a community of historical, cultural, citizen and secondary education, as well as municipal government offices and operations centre. A good place to start this transition could be to retain the current city hall property as the centrepiece of this redevelopment as set out in the following proposal:

City council is currently moving all operations to the former post office building, which will become our new city hall and operations centre. This will leave the current city hall vacant and possibly put up for sale.

This building, which sits opposite Victoria Park and the Brant County courthouse, would be an ideal site for city council to consider establishing a community cultural and arts centre that is close to the Sanderson Centre, Harmony Square and all of the Laurier University and Conestoga College buildings and operations.

To me, the soon-to-be vacant city hall architecturally speaks of heritage and culture with the water fountain at the entrance and easy access for our older and handicapped citizens and visitors. It provides ample parking for all of the activities that would take place there.