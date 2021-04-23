Letters to the editor
Paid sick days, vaccines and a new premier
More than a year into the pandemic, it’s painful to watch updates from the Ontario premier where he squanders every possible opportunity to do the right thing.
Public health advocates, unions, community groups, doctors and more are begging for paid sick days as a way to combat the spread of COVID. Instead, his choices are costing the health and lives of Ontario workers and their families who are getting sick every day by the thousands.
Now, we have heard the PC government plans to shut down the legislature in the middle of the worst public health crisis the province has ever seen. When times get tough, the PC government hides from scrutiny (only after introducing more nonsense).
We can’t over-police our way out of this public health and human rights crisis. I am thankful for Andrea Horwath’s Ontario NDP holding this government to account.
We need paid sick days and paid time off to get vaccinated, a full repeal of the extraordinary police powers and a more careful analysis of what is and is not essential. When all of that is done (or even while it’s happening, I’m not going to be picky), Doug Ford should resign. His
COVID response has been an abysmal failure and workers every single day are paying the price of his gross negligence. Bye, Doug.
Marty Warren
Director, District 6 (Ontario and Atlantic Canada)
United Steelworkers
Promises, promises
With Monday’s federal budget, PM Justin Trudeau says he will make good on his promise made in 2019 to increase Old Age Security payments by 10 per cent. Actually, this is the third time he has made this empty promise. And, considering this government recently lowered the OAS because CPP payments went up — something conveniently overlooked by most media outlets , I will not hold my breath.
But, then again, this government gives me the impression it would like all seniors to hold their breath permanently.
Steve Whines
Brantford
Crocodile tears
Re: Ford pledges paid sick-leave program (April 23)
Doug Ford thinks he moved too quickly. That’s a Trumpian twisting of the truth. He left the station too late, and, a week ago, when he closed playgrounds and tried to drop a dime on the coppers, he took a wrong turn. Now he’s adrift and with crocodile tears playing the role of little boy lost. Unless he wakes up and realizes this is a public health crisis not an economic or political issue we will all be lost.
Bob Gordon
Brantford
Save judgment for election day
I respect anyone, regardless of political adherences, who has the integrity to admit a mistake and alter their plan to do what is right. I cannot say this of Kathleen Wynne, Dalton McGuinty and, especially, Justin Trudeau. They always tried to cover up or blame others when caught red-handed in their many indiscretions. They just happen to all be Liberals.
I’m sure being premier at this moment is a stressful job, with “darned if you do or darned if you don’t “ decisions to be made. There are always critics with no hope of gaining power who will say anything to gain points. This is not constructive, which is what we need at this low point in a pandemic about which our knowledge is always changing. Let’s work together and forget the petty politics as Doug Ford has shown he is capable of doing – a sign of strength and not of weakness. Save your judgment for election day.
Mike Veer
Brantford