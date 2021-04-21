Letters to the editor

Our elected people have a responsibility to enact and carry out legislation and general administration of society depending on guidance from the experts, be they bureaucrats or medical specialists. But their hometown popularity as a high-profile lawyer, car salesman or community activist has never prepared them to make life-and-death decisions. In a crisis, such decisions rightly should be the domain of the clinical experts, particularly in areas that threaten our very existence. Mr. O’Connor has what I see as a traditional view, emphasizing decisions for a population should only be made by elected officials. I prefer the unaligned expert making the best decisions they can unencumbered by concerns of whether it will affect their next election.

Ryan O’Connor’s assertion that elected politicians should get more say over health orders sounds an awful lot like populist right-wing legal jargon. Once elected, I should be allowed to call all the shots. We saw what that did in the U.S. to Dr. Fauci under the indominatible Mr. Trump. Winning votes and wanting to have your way because you’re elected may be the natural death knell of democracy.

Democracy’s limitations require proper allocation of authority, without political interference and based on best medical practice and clear research. What good is attained if the ill informed control everything through ignorance and we lose tens of thousands of more citizens?. Give me the doctors every time. I want to see my grandkids thrive.

Ken Johnson

Brantford

Step down

I always assumed that the Liberals, with their reckless spending, would destroy this great province. To my surprise it turns out our Conservative premier and his motley crew have decided to bring Ontario to its knees.

Doug Ford seems almost excited to let us know that Ontario is the most restricted area in all of North America. As we’ve seen, lockdowns don’t work, but here we go again.

We have been told that they know where the community spread is happening but, instead of targeting these industries and communities with rapid testing and mobile vaccination units, they’ve decided to carpet bomb the entire province with draconian lockdown measures.

Ford’s policies have been an abysmal failure. Just look to our seniors who have paid for this ineptitude with their lives. How has the “iron ring” around LTC facilities worked out for them?

Maybe one day the team of six-figured salaried health officials can give us the numbers regarding the explosion of cases of suicides, depression, spousal and child assaults and drug and alcohol abuse. I’m not going to hold my breath on that one. The damage these reckless policies have had on the children of Ontario will impact them for years and is criminal.

Doug, since you’ve been driving around a lot lately to see how bad the people of Ontario have been behaving, how about driving up to Rideau Cottage to wake up our sleeping prime minister and tell him to stop International flights from hotspot countries? After that, Doug, please step down so we can get someone in charge who can actually think for themselves and get Ontario moving again with some fresh ideas.

Dave Brown

Brantford