Letters to the editor

Living with results of our choices Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole's suggestion that Parliament create a committee to investigate Canada-United States relations is a good one, but we also should recognize that the situation in which we find ourselves has been over a half-century in the making and is the result of decisions made by all political parties. And let us remember those parties did it with our support. In 1957, the Royal Commission on Canada's Economic Prospects chaired by Walter Gordon issued a warning about the increasing foreign control of Canada's businesses. The report and Gordon were largely ignored by Canadians, including those in his own party. The result is a branch plant economy in which Canadian business leaders fill the role of sergeants to foreign national lieutenants. At the same time, we Canadians have traditionally put low cost ahead of security of supply in our decisions. The two attitudes came together in 1989 when Connaught Laboratories in Toronto, our major manufacturer of insulin and vaccines, was sold to Institut Mérieux in France.

Article content Petroleum is another example. In the early 1980s, we briefly considered making ourselves self-reliant in petroleum products. We could have built Canadian supply chains from resource to consumption. We could have built the east-west infrastructure that we now so desperately and belatedly desire and accessed world markets. But, at that time, the U.S. wanted all the oil we could supply and so we put all our eggs in the Texas oil market. Well not quite. We did link the Alberta sources to the Ontario market. But, rather than an all-Canadian route, we chose the less difficult and less expensive route through Michigan. With a friendly neighbour what could go wrong? Over the past six decades, we have handed decision making powers over large parts of our economy to other jurisdictions. We have chosen to put the cost of a product ahead of its security of supply. We have made our choices. Now we are living with the results. Robert J. MacMillan

Brantford Reluctant troops As we continue to be firehosed by the media regarding the efficacy of the COVID vaccines, it is interesting to note that according to a recent announcement by the Pentagon about one-third of U.S. military troops have turned down the vaccine for the novel coronavirus. Maj. Gen. Jeff Taliaferro, a top official in the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the military has a two-thirds acceptance rate for the vaccine. And, according to Maj. Gen. Steven Nordhaus, the National Guard had an acceptance rate of “two-thirds to 70 per cent,” mirroring the military at large.

Article content Perhaps among the many troops who declined the shot for personal reasons there is a significant number concerned that both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are only under emergency-use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration, which means the agency has not fully cleared their usage. How many Canadian troops will volunteer to receive an experimental vaccine remains to be seen. Werner Broschinski,

Princeton Wishful thinking Re: Councillors begin talks on city’s $167.8M 2021 budget (Feb. 18) Brantford’s proposed 2021 budget is expected to add $104 to the average property tax bill. I wish the Old Age Security pension would increase as much every year. Steve Whines

Brantford Embarrassing Canada slips to No. 38 in vaccine distribution. Anyone else feel vulnerable? Who are we to question why we can’t secure vaccines, why we are still losing elderly in long-term care homes, why the vaccine regimen is being altered or why schools will not decrease class sizes to make distancing possible? Since this is a time-sensitive situation, wouldn’t preloaded syringes be a faster, safer and more economical way of dispensing vaccines? Fewer people required to administer, less chance of error in dosing and less time wasted drawing up the solution, decreasing billions of vials used, decreasing costs. Embarrassment indeed, but the horrifying thought we have another year of stalemate is frightening. C.L. McCabe,

St. Thomas, Ont.

