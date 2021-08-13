Letters: Time to fix parking lot
Parking lot needs repairs
The parking lot at Waterworks Park is disgusting.
When is it going to be repaired properly and paved? We also need more available parking spaces.
T. Jacobus
Brantford
Moving in wrong direction
I cannot understand how our City of Brantford is moving forward when our city council has agreed to do away with Arrowdale golf course and create another park on the property. It looks like our city council over a period of 20 years has been going backwards but for some reason they feel they are going forward.
With all the activity that Arrowdale golf course provided for the young and older generation all winter and summer, it’s hard to believe that council could not see that or did they really care?
Is it to get more money from property taxes?
Is it to provide low rental homes for our citizens?
Is it to provide homes for the homeless?
Or is it to take away another a place where young people can go?
My opinion is our city council is going backwards not forward again.
Alan Morris
Brantford
Programs key to park space
As the city opens post COVID-19, I am reflecting on council priorities that use expressions like high trust in the city, offers value for money, inclusive, vibrant, and attractive neighbourhoods. I then reflect on two big developments.
The rebuilding of Dufferin Park will bulldoze a soccer field and softball diamond. After 130 years, the Lawn Bowling Club will be ripped up (there is a vague promise to build new greens somewhere). After 120 years, the Dufferin Tennis Club was reduced to becoming a “third-party supplier of tennis services”. This means it can rent courts from the city but it cannot sell memberships. A volunteer club cannot exist without revenues. The unspoken consequence is: if no one is donating hundreds of volunteer hours to recruit players, create leagues, teach kids to play, what is the point of spending $2.7 million to move six tennis courts 200 metres if there is no flow of new players?
The clubhouse was the key to earning revenues. It will be demolished. Only a washroom and storage room will be built. No change room. No showers. The lack of facilities means the city cannot host tournaments.
With the Arrowdale Golf Club, despite a COVID-19 shortened season and the city imposing restrictions, 24,000 people paid to play golf in 2020, an increase of 4,000 users. Arrowdale was declared vacant land when council decided to force the end of the club. It was never vacant land; it was occupied public space and used for the past century.
As the city population booms for the next 20 years, the council is actively forcing the end of sports options. The biggest losers are seniors. Many seniors enjoyed golf and lawn bowling.
In both developments, the city will build a park. Based on the history of community parks in the city, it is unlikely that either park will be used by families and seniors. There is one research-proven strategy to prompt people to use parks: programming. Programming is what the tennis, golf and lawn bowling clubs provided.
I struggle to see how the council believes this is creating value for citizens. Is it how you build an inclusive and vibrant city?
Ed Bernacki
Brantford