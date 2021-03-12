Letters: Lack of competence
Lack of competence
My trust in the federal and provincial governments has been interfered with. The optics of big numbers seem to count more than individuals who have reached 80 years and plus as the government manipulates the rules concerning vaccine rollout.
Lack of competence
Along with many others, I received my first injection of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine just days ago with confidence that I would be notified to return for the second shot in approximately three weeks.
Twenty-one days was the interval between appointments for shots that the provider of the vaccine determined in trials and advised for effective and successful treatment in holding off COVID-19.
As of now, the federal and provincial governments have ruled that those appointments are to have an interval, not of 21 days, but over 120 days blaming the new roll-out rule on lack of vaccine supply.
In truth, I distrust our governments’ artful use of rhetoric and blame our governments’ apparent lack of competence.
Charles Baldwin
Brantford
Music brought comfort
The funeral for the late Walter Gretzky was absolutely perfect.
COVID did not allow for an open funeral but I believe the private, intimate funeral was just what the family needed. However, I want to thank the Gretzky family for allowing the funeral to be televised. All Canadians needed to say goodbye to our beloved Walter.
I would like to comment about the beautiful singing provided by Brandon Corke and Serita Perkins.
Their singing complemented each other and brought much comfort to everyone. The choice of songs was wonderful. I must admit I have gone back and watched the entire funeral again just to hear their awesome voices.
Louise Day
Brantford
Direct funds to Mohawk Park
My husband and I enjoyed a lovely afternoon at Mohawk Park today with friends while social distancing.
The warmer weather brought lots of people out. There were young people riding bikes, families with strollers, people walking their dogs, elderly people with walkers, and many, many more.
Mohawk Park is an underutilized park that is available to everyone in the city and surrounding areas.
Why not put the $4 million intended for the proposed, or should I say pushed through, Arrowdale Park towards Mohawk Park?
There is already a splash pad, and new playground equipment at Mohawk Park. The addition of a large gazebo or stage for performances would greatly enhance this area. Small theatre groups, choirs, musical groups, etc. could take full advantage of this venue.
Come on Mr. Mayor and city councillors, put on your thinking caps and do the right thing.
Barb DeBruyn
Brantford