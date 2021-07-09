LETTERS: Beach decision is about re-election not people

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Premier Doug Ford sent Haldimand Norfolk MPP Toby Barrett and Ontario Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks David Piccini to Normandale in Norfolk to announce . . . well, nothing.

A 1.6-acre piece of Lake Erie shoreline in Normandale was owned by the MNR. Why is unclear. In 2008, the ministry declared the land surplus. Why is unclear. In March, they put it up for sale. Why it took 13 years is unclear. The locals didn’t like this and put up a howl. The county and province attempted to negotiate an agreeable price but failed.

I assume, sensing an issue which might put Mr. Barrett’s seat in the upcoming provincial election in jeopardy, the province backtracked and is making the land part of Turkey Point Provincial Park.

Now, with ministerial fanfare, we are told that this was done “for you, the people” and is the first expansion of the park system in more than a decade.

With these actions, Messrs. Ford, Piccini and Barrett have provided an extreme example of political cynicism. If the provincial government cared a whit about people or the environment, they would be expanding the provincial park system by tens of thousands of acres, not 1.6.

If the voters are wise, they will stop being taken for a ride and hand Mr. Ford’s Conservatives their hats in the upcoming election.

Michael Blythe

Scotland

Homestead worth preserving

It is unfortunate that the prospective sale of the Adelaide Hunter Hoodless Homestead National Historic Site has been met with silence.