Letters to the editors
Enough is enough
Re: Unequal policing and justice (Letter, May 20)
Government authorities seem to ignore when violence is threatened by demonstrators to stop construction of pipelines and homes. But fines are imposed on those who attend church in violation of a government pandemic restrictions, and their churches are shut down without mercy.
As far as we know, there seems to be little, if any, evidence that church attendance has led to significant outbreaks of the virus. Most churches, including the one to which we belong in Brantford, follow the government imposed COVID-19 restrictions, and we submit to this rule.
But where is the common sense?
This came home to us when our niece from Colorado, who is fully immunized against COVID and was tested for the virus, flew in to visit her dying mother in Brant County. Soon, the “quarantine police” came to the home to make sure she was quarantining. Reluctantly, she was given permission to visit her mother on a daily basis while quarantining elsewhere. Other examples can be given of friends and relatives denied visits while family members were dying in the hospital.
We can only conclude that the inequality and restrictions imposed by our government authorities are arbitrary, discriminatory, illogical, lack common sense, cause deep suffering and are wasting taxpayer money. Enough is enough.
Ricky (Frederika) Pronk
Brantford
Reopening plan
Re: Province is taking it step by step (May 21)
I hope this is the last time we go through this but I guarantee that the people who complain the province’s reopening is too slow will be the first to yell if we go back to a full lockdown. Too many people from Toronto and Hamilton feel that travel restrictions don’t apply to them and regularly come here.
Steve Whines
Brantford
Open more vaccine clinics
The three-step plan to reopen the province of Ontario will be based on meeting vaccination targets. We will go to Step 1 when 60 per cent of people in Ontario have received at least one shot of the vaccine, probably some time in the middle of June.
In Brantford-Brant, there are roughly 130 000 people. It took me several days of constantly phoning to book our vaccine appointments.
If he wants to meet his vaccination quotas, Premier Ford must open more clinics in areas other than Toronto — and he needs to implement an easier booking system.
Unfortunately, this is unlikely to get done anytime soon. Ford is too busy cheering on the Maple Leafs, and betting on the outcome, while we remain in lockdown.
Freda Goulet
Brantford
Beam me up
The recent news that the U.S. Department of Defense formally released three Navy videos that contain “unidentified aerial phenomena” made me curious. I subscribe to what I call the Star Trek theory. The original television series was about space explorers going where no man had gone. Starfleet had rules of engagement when planets were discovered that had people living on them. If the inhabitants hadn’t achieved the ability to travel at warp speed, the ship’s crew members could study the people but under no circumstances were they to make contact.
Any civilization capable of space travel at many many times the speed of light certainly wouldn’t have come trillions of light years just to start a war with us. But they might have stopped to have a look and decided that we just were not mature enough to meet them.
Ross Stevenson
Brantford