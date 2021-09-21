Letters to the editor

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

Pan, the Greek god of woods and countryside, was accredited with the power of engendering sudden fear in people. Hence from the Greek comes our word “panic.”

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The global COVID panic, however, is not the work of some mythological Greek god; but, rather, the product of deliberate government policies assisted by a fear-mongering media.

Masks, lockdowns, social distancing have done nothing but undermine the economy, abrogate personal freedoms and disrupt lives, Moreover, the mRNA injections masquerading as vaccines have fractured society.

The perpetrators have sown chaos and confusion and are attempting to demolish Western civilization in order to clear the ground to “build back better.”

Werner Broschinski

Princeton

Respecting rights

More than 25 million Canadians have been vaccinated with a COVID-19 vaccine and there have been few side-effects.

Far worse are the possible results of contracting COVID-19, such as being put on a ventilator or death. Many COVID-19 patients now in hospital are unvaccinated.

No one is trying to remove people’s right to choose when it comes to vaccines or their right to protest. But they cross the line when they form a mob and throw objects and make death threats and, worse, gather around hospitals and medical

clinics making it difficult for people to get treatment. This sort of thing is domestic terrorism. Stop it.

On personal note, why does a person’s right not to get vaccinated trump my right, as a fully vaccinated person, to go to movies, attend a sporting event, eat in a restaurant or be in my workplace without fear. Vaccine passports are going to be required for travelling anywhere outside of Canada and they likely will become the norm for travel within Canada. Many businesses that want to protect their customers will probably require them, too.