Letters to the editor
Article content
COVID panic
Pan, the Greek god of woods and countryside, was accredited with the power of engendering sudden fear in people. Hence from the Greek comes our word “panic.”
Letters to the editor Back to video
Advertisement
Article content
The global COVID panic, however, is not the work of some mythological Greek god; but, rather, the product of deliberate government policies assisted by a fear-mongering media.
Masks, lockdowns, social distancing have done nothing but undermine the economy, abrogate personal freedoms and disrupt lives, Moreover, the mRNA injections masquerading as vaccines have fractured society.
The perpetrators have sown chaos and confusion and are attempting to demolish Western civilization in order to clear the ground to “build back better.”
Werner Broschinski
Princeton
Respecting rights
More than 25 million Canadians have been vaccinated with a COVID-19 vaccine and there have been few side-effects.
Far worse are the possible results of contracting COVID-19, such as being put on a ventilator or death. Many COVID-19 patients now in hospital are unvaccinated.
No one is trying to remove people’s right to choose when it comes to vaccines or their right to protest. But they cross the line when they form a mob and throw objects and make death threats and, worse, gather around hospitals and medical
clinics making it difficult for people to get treatment. This sort of thing is domestic terrorism. Stop it.
On personal note, why does a person’s right not to get vaccinated trump my right, as a fully vaccinated person, to go to movies, attend a sporting event, eat in a restaurant or be in my workplace without fear. Vaccine passports are going to be required for travelling anywhere outside of Canada and they likely will become the norm for travel within Canada. Many businesses that want to protect their customers will probably require them, too.
Advertisement
Article content
You want me to respect your rights? Well, that goes both ways: wear a face mask and keep a respectful distance any time you are in close quarters inside and sometimes outside.
Ross Stevenson,
Brantford
What’s in a name?
Re: Bye Pfizer, hello Comirnaty (Sept. 17)
Well done, Health Canada. Excellent job during the review and approval process for new names for Pfizer, Moderna and Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines.
The changes make total sense.
The Pfizer vaccine is now Comirnaty, Moderna’s will go by SpikeVax and the AstraZeneca vaccine will be named Vaxzevria.
Don’t worry, we all get it. There will be no confusion.
Drew Harrington,
Brantford
Governments, past and present, to blame
The federal government must assume full accountability and responsibility for the residential schools tragedy — in fact for all the problems experienced by Canada’s Indigenous Peoples.
The government designed the policies and laws. It knew the situation in the residential schools and did nothing to end it. The churches are culpable and should be held to account, but they were enabled by the government to carry on with their vicious administration.
Every prime minister in power from Confederation until the last school was closed in 1997 could have stopped this instantly and failed to do so. This is Canada’s shame.
Bill Reid,
Ottawa