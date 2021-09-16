Letters to the editor

Three years ago, my younger brother was in the hospital with Stage 4 cancer. He spent five weeks there before being moved to hospice. In those five weeks, my mom and I spent every single day at his bedside. And every single day was agonizing. To watch someone you love slipping away is the worst pain — and probably one of the biggest crises of faith — one can ever experience.

Often we would go outside for some air, just to try and decompress and have a coffee or whatever. It was the smallest bit of respite we could allow ourselves because any one of those days might be our last with him.

So, I cannot imagine what it would be like to be denied that brief respite by an angry mob protesting outside a hospital as happened this week across the country with demonstrations against mask and vaccine mandates.

Many of you will respond with: ‘It’s my right, my freedom, to protest.” Fundamentally, it is. But rights and freedoms stop short when they do harm to others. And, let’s be clear, these protesters are causing harm, seemingly with relish, to patients, their families and the front-line workers who care for them.

I appeal to these protesters: If any of you have a modicum of compassion, empathy or just plain decency, please stop this now.

John L. Murnaghan,

Brantford

Mainstream media ignore critical health information