Letters to the editor

No great achievements
When I came to Canada during its centennial in 1967, I remember thinking that there was nothing this country couldn’t achieve. Beginning in 1968, Pierre Trudeau began importing European socialist ideas and embedding them into Canada’s fabric. As a sometime professor of constitutional law, he understood how to do this. He even succeeded in patriating our constitution.
We’ve now had six years of Justin. He seems to have tremendous confidence in his own judgment (picking a governor general) and above average oratorical skills. He unloaded two very able women from cabinet, tagged his ex-finance minister with his financial mistakes and has made numerous promises (if re-elected). But it’s hard to point to any great achievements.
Recently, Policy magazine carried an interview with Brian Mulroney who arguably had the best relationship with three U.S. presidents of any Canadian prime minister. It’s difficult to read an interview like that and realize that, until fairly recently, Britain and the U.S took Canada seriously. Contrast that with our current PM emerging from his cottage at Rideau Hall to pontificate on the pandemic, global warming etc. There is an old saying about ”never sending a boy to do a man’s job.”
As the Who song has it: ”We don’t get fooled again.”
John Purkiss
St. George
Tough questions
The one thing that was evident from a recent leaders debate is that Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is much more content taking selfies, fundraising and campaigning than taking tough questions, like why he called an unnecessary $600-million election.
Trudeau’s anger was on full display as the other leaders went after him. Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole likely surprised some with his command of French. Too bad the Bloc leader is included in these debates as he only wants to divide Canada and is a major distraction from subjects important to most Canadians.
It is interesting that, whereas there were two French debates, there was only one in English even though that is the preferred language of the majority of Canadians.
Larry Comeau,
Ottawa
Should be renewing now
Why has the Ontario government given such a lengthy time frame for the Ontario residents who have not renewed their drivers’ licences, health cards, etc.? With very few exceptions, there is no excuse for not having already done so.
I renewed my licence last spring, when it was due. The end of this month is plenty of time; anyone in arrears after that is just plain negligent and should pay the price.
Stephen Flanagan,
Ottawa
Testimonials more powerful than pleas
To date, I have not seen any government-sponsored advertisements or commercials that utilize personal testimonials from people who were once staunch anti-vaxxers, or hesitant procrastinators, and have come to deeply regret not getting vaccinated because they have experienced, or are experiencing, the living hell of becoming seriously sick.
Once a person takes a stand on an issue, it becomes difficult to back down. The more strident the stand, the more difficult a back-down becomes. Hearing a heartfelt testimonial from somebody who had once shared the anti-vaxxers’ viewpoint is almost certain to have a greater impact on unvaccinated people than having some remote “do-gooder” telling them that they are ignorant and selfish.
There must be hundreds of individuals who have suffered, or are currently suffering, from COVID and would be more than willing to share their regrets and their advice.
Lloyd Atkins,
Vernon, B.C.