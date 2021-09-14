Letters to the editor
Article content
Optometrist dispute
OHIP pays for three visits per year to my hearing specialist. Apparently, Ontario optometrists are not being paid properly by the provincial government for the one visit a year we have been allowed in the past. Other provinces’ health insurance is paying the proper scale.
Letters to the editor Back to video
Advertisement
Article content
When I asked if I could pay for the one visit this year, I was told that OHIP would not allow that.
You would think sight would be considered at least as important as hearing.
Marie Braund
Brantford
Pandemic borrowing
The Conservative Party’s full front-page ad buy in Saturday’s Expositor shows that they are worried about holding the Brantford-Brant riding after the departure of Phil McColeman. But it shows much more.
As they link the government’s pandemic borrowing and spending to more debt, higher taxes and rising costs, we can assume that, in the same situation, they would not have undertaken this spending and left Canadians who had lost their jobs through no fault of their own without money to buy food and pay rent. Think about that before you vote.
Trudeau at least had the good sense to borrow and spend this money. However, he gave far too much of it to medium and large employers and landlords and not enough to wage-earning citizens. He also let COVID and each of its variants overrun the country. While better than the U.S. (not a country to emulate), our death rate per million is 60 per cent higher than Denmark’s, 5.5 times that of Japan, 17 times Australia’s and 131 times New Zealand’s.
Perhaps neither party deserves a vote. Maybe it is time to look at the alternatives.
Michael Blythe
Scotland
Wasting money on consultants
Re: Councillors seek safety audit of city trail system (Sept. 10)
Here we go again: another project and more outside consultants at taxpayers’ expense. Does the city have nobody on the payroll who can do this? It seems every project needs a consultant.
Advertisement
Article content
Maybe taxpayers should hire a consultant to see why we need so many city hall employees.
As a senior, I’m tired of constant property tax increases to pay for this waste of money.
Steve Whines,
Brantford
Green energy plans not well thought out
The Liberals in Ontario found out that natural gas was needed to power electricity generators when the province switched from coal.
If we add millions of electric vehicles that could crash the power grid and cause blackouts.
It seems little thought has gone into this flick of a switch to green energy.
Politicians and special interest groups have to engage brains before opening mouths.
Wayne Robertson,
Chatham, Ont.
Growing federal debt must be reined in
The federal debt is now about $1.146 trillion and increasing at about $424 million a day. We pay $55 million in daily interest.
The federal government is on track to add $1 trillion to the national debt by 2025.
We can vote for a new government that will at least try to stop the spending. Future generations will despise us if we don’t.
B. Sells,
Middlesex Centre, Ont.