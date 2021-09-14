Letters to the editor

OHIP pays for three visits per year to my hearing specialist. Apparently, Ontario optometrists are not being paid properly by the provincial government for the one visit a year we have been allowed in the past. Other provinces’ health insurance is paying the proper scale.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

When I asked if I could pay for the one visit this year, I was told that OHIP would not allow that.

You would think sight would be considered at least as important as hearing.

Marie Braund

Brantford

Pandemic borrowing

The Conservative Party’s full front-page ad buy in Saturday’s Expositor shows that they are worried about holding the Brantford-Brant riding after the departure of Phil McColeman. But it shows much more.

As they link the government’s pandemic borrowing and spending to more debt, higher taxes and rising costs, we can assume that, in the same situation, they would not have undertaken this spending and left Canadians who had lost their jobs through no fault of their own without money to buy food and pay rent. Think about that before you vote.

Trudeau at least had the good sense to borrow and spend this money. However, he gave far too much of it to medium and large employers and landlords and not enough to wage-earning citizens. He also let COVID and each of its variants overrun the country. While better than the U.S. (not a country to emulate), our death rate per million is 60 per cent higher than Denmark’s, 5.5 times that of Japan, 17 times Australia’s and 131 times New Zealand’s.

Perhaps neither party deserves a vote. Maybe it is time to look at the alternatives.



Michael Blythe

Scotland

Wasting money on consultants

Re: Councillors seek safety audit of city trail system (Sept. 10)

Here we go again: another project and more outside consultants at taxpayers’ expense. Does the city have nobody on the payroll who can do this? It seems every project needs a consultant.