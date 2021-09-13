Letters to the editor

Article content

It seems to me that both those who support and oppose pipelines miss the more important issue in the Lines 3 and 5 controversy: The U.S. is becoming a less reliable ally.

Earlier, The Expositor talked about U.S. President Biden cancelling the construction of the KXL pipeline. Remember that former president Trump approved it but it still made virtually no progress during his tenure. Remember both Biden and Trump have Buy American policies and that Trump slapped tariffs on our aluminium and steel. Neither U.S. political party seems to make much difference for Canada.

What surprises me is that, in spite of these controversies and attitudes, Ontario still favours the purchase of Pennsylvania natural gas to fire its expanded gas generators rather than buy cheaper electricity from Quebec.

Indeed, taking advantage of Canada’s vast breadth (on the shortest day of the year there are only five hours when the sun isn’t shining somewhere in Canada) we could build a national smart grid to take advantage of the sun’s movement across our nation. As the sun rises in Newfoundland, the vast amount of energy produced could be transmitted westward. As the sun moves across the country, the flow could be sent both west and east in varying proportions until it reached the West Coast when it would be transmitted east.

But the possibilities do not stop there. Electricity produced by air currents rushing down the Rocky Mountains and across the prairies could feed into the system, as could electricity produced by the huge hydro-generating infrastructures of British Columbia, Manitoba, Quebec and Newfoundland. Oil reserves in Alberta could be converted to electricity and sent through transmission lines rather than pipelines. The large pipeline companies could become trunk carriers of electricity. Ontario could mine and refine its large reserves of rare earths and minerals and use its research and manufacturing capabilities to produce advanced batteries to store the surplus energy resulting from our abundant generating capacity. We could become self-sufficient using that energy to produce and export high value products rather than cheap natural resources.