Letters to the editor

Far from science-based
Re: Health board members express regrets over MOH hiring (Sept. 9)
In the article regarding the new acting medical officer of health for Haldimand and Norfolk, Norfolk Mayor Kristal Chopp appears to justify the hiring of Dr. Matt Strauss by noting that all the health board members had expressed skepticism about lockdown measures and their efficacy.
I would have thought that the health board would be looking for an MOH who would undertake their duties using sound public health principles, not one who would parrot their own ill-informed public health opinions.
Ontario’s chief medical officer of health noted that the region has struggled to find a full-time MOH. As the annual base salary is around $250,000, I wonder why this is? However, I believe Norfolk County has had difficulty retaining staff in several senior positions since Mayor Chopp’s election.
Dr. Strauss states that further use of lockdown measures must take their potential harms into account. I assume all public health officials would agree with that statement. So far, they have, presumably, felt that the potential harms of not taking the measures were greater than the potential harms of taking them.
Does Dr. Strauss believe those risk-management decisions were flawed and, if so, on what basis? I hope it is not as flimsy as the reported increase in social ills being related directly and strictly to lockdown measures. That confuses correlation with causation and is far from science-based.
Michael Blythe
Scotland
Columnist’s bias
Re: The day Bush acted every inch a president (Sept. 9)
While comparing U.S. presidents, columnist Andrew Cohen lauds George W. Bush, bashes (as always, relentlessly) Donald Trump, but does not even mention Joe Biden. Huh? Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal is one of the worst disasters in modern history. So bad that it could possibly relegate him to the position of the worst U.S. president of all time.
Not even his nemesis, Donald Trump, would have abandoned thousands of U.S. citizens and allies behind enemy lines and left behind billions of dollars of military equipment and strategic air bases that are now the hands of terrorists, making the world a much more dangerous place. Biden’s actions were responsible for the killing of 13 American soldiers and wounding of many more. He didn’t even consult with allies, including Canada, about his abrupt withdrawal, leaving many to scramble to get out. Most media, even his friendlies, have criticized Biden. But not a peep from Mr. Cohen, which implies that he supports how Biden handled the withdrawal. Silence is not always golden.
Next time Mr. Cohen writes a column, I suggest he gets off his biased high horse, dusts off his old Journalism 101 textbook and try to write a fair and unbiased article. I shudder to think what our next generation of writers will be like after being taught by a journalism professor like Mr. Cohen, who has abandoned the basic principles of journalism.
Alexandra Edwards
Brantford
Pourquoi?
Why were two French-language debates held for federal party leaders before the only English-language debate on Thursday night? It should be the other way around when the majority of Canadians speak English. Why do we have to wait to hear our candidates speak in English? This doesn’t give much time to select our candidate.
I also don’t understand why more Canadians outside Quebec are not speaking up on this matter. Are we becoming complacent regarding Quebec and its whining?
Florence Horsfield
Brantford