Letters to the editor

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

In the article regarding the new acting medical officer of health for Haldimand and Norfolk, Norfolk Mayor Kristal Chopp appears to justify the hiring of Dr. Matt Strauss by noting that all the health board members had expressed skepticism about lockdown measures and their efficacy.

I would have thought that the health board would be looking for an MOH who would undertake their duties using sound public health principles, not one who would parrot their own ill-informed public health opinions.

Ontario’s chief medical officer of health noted that the region has struggled to find a full-time MOH. As the annual base salary is around $250,000, I wonder why this is? However, I believe Norfolk County has had difficulty retaining staff in several senior positions since Mayor Chopp’s election.

Dr. Strauss states that further use of lockdown measures must take their potential harms into account. I assume all public health officials would agree with that statement. So far, they have, presumably, felt that the potential harms of not taking the measures were greater than the potential harms of taking them.

Does Dr. Strauss believe those risk-management decisions were flawed and, if so, on what basis? I hope it is not as flimsy as the reported increase in social ills being related directly and strictly to lockdown measures. That confuses correlation with causation and is far from science-based.

Michael Blythe

Scotland

Columnist’s bias

Re: The day Bush acted every inch a president (Sept. 9)