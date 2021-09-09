Letters to the editor

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

Re: With food prices rising, can we work on quality? (Aug. 31)

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Columnist Lise Ravary cites reasons for a 4.5 per cent to 6.5 per cent price increase for food in 2021 as being supply-chain shortages, climate change-driven weather out west, border closings, changes in consumer behavior due to underemployment, rising oil prices and a weak dollar.

Nowhere in her musings does she mention the carbon tax and its effect on fuel prices, heating costs for farmers during winter to keep their livestock from freezing and the costs added to farmers who need to dry their grain prior to shipment.

Indeed, staying fed and healthy will be challenging if we continue to needlessly tax our carbon emissions. Our obsession on taxation as a way to secure our future is obscene.

On the other hand, I kinda like turnip. Lard, not so much.

Garry Goold

Brantford

Love all your neighbours

Love thy neighbour, we’re told. Who is your neighbour, anyway?

Are they the people who live beside you or across the street?

The truth is we are all neighbours, even with those who live downtown.

For some time now, the people who wander our city’s core have laid heavy on my heart. I feel a brokenness inside for these people who desperately need loving neighbours. I know sometimes we can feel afraid of the unknown but the truth is they are deeply hurting human beings.

All neighbours matter. It’s OK to smile, to listen, to care.

Imagine sitting in the middle of the roadway holding a sign saying: “I’m homeless.” I have often thought: “Are you really in need?” The reality is no one would choose to humiliate themselves unless they needed too.