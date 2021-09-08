Letters to the editor

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

No one in Ontario has been made into second-class citizens.

Vaccine passports let those running restaurants, gyms and large events know that the people they are letting in are doing everything they can to protect those in their venues.

This pandemic, like life in general, is about choices. You can choose not to be vaccinated. But then don’t go where there are a lot of people congregating. You can’t have it both ways.

There is no room during a pandemic for individualism and the “my rights” thinking.

Well, I have rights, too. I have the right to surgical procedures and cancer treatment but can’t get them. Hospitals have postponed these procedures as beds are needed for COVID patients. And how about showing some respect for the overworked, tired and anxious nurses, doctors and other health and emergency care workers who have been on the front lines for almost two years. The burnout is ridiculous. If we keep this up, there will be no one left to treat us.

No one wants to go through another lockdown but the Public Health Agency of Canada states that if transmission rates remain unchanged Canada could be seeing more than 15,000 cases a day. Sounds like another lockdown to me. And we will have the unvaccinated to thank for that.

So, love thy neighbour and stay home if you’re not vaccinated.

Valerie Borthwick-Devlin

Brantford

What is wrong with some people?

I just can’t understand why people are so up in arms and refusing to get this COVID vaccine.