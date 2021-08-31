Letters to the editor
Put blame on councillors
Re: City court bill in defending Arrowdale sale tops $186,000 (Aug. 26)
Here we go again. Coun. Dan McCreary and his seven followers are blaming others for costing taxpayers $180,000 to defend their decision to sell Arrowdale municipal golf course. If these eight councillors had listened to the taxpayers and agreed to hold a referendum on the sale, this cost could have been avoided. This type of waste is what happens when you bury your head in the sand and refuse to listen to others.
We can only hope that the people of Brantford remember this type of waste when it’s time to vote. Put the blame for this waste of taxpayer dollars where it belongs: On the mayor and his councillors. Vote them out.
Ron Davis,
Brantford
How to rein in Big Pharma
There are ways to rein in and restrict the almost unlimited power of Big Pharma to make it serve our interests instead of the other way around.
First, Big Pharma should not be shielded from liability. These drug companies need to pay for their mistakes and accept full responsibility for any adverse reactions, including death, which their products might cause. Private profits at public expense should not be tolerated. This would reduce suffering by stemming the flow of hastily developed and poorly tested medicines and vaccines.
Second, pharmaceuticals, including vaccines, should not be advertised in the media. This would make it easier for the media to give a critically objective, investigative and balanced account of disease and purported pandemics without inciting unnecessary public panic by distortion and exaggeration. Instead of getting fire-hosed, we need to be informed.
A third way to curb the power of the drug cartel is to insist on transparency in the form of truly independent third-party testing and review of their products to verify and validate their safety and effectiveness. Granting approval to a drug based only on the evidence of test results submitted by the manufacturer alone is negligent, irresponsible and naïve.
These are some ways to cut Big Pharma down to size. The only thing missing are political leaders with the vision, will and courage to make it happen.
Werner Broschinski,
Princeton
Right move to oust Nicholls from PCs
MPP Rick Nicholls may well have a personal reason for not get vaccinated against COVID-19. I don’t have a problem with that.
However, once he became an elected member of the provincial legislature, his personal feelings get replaced and he must lead, by example, the people he represents. He thus can’t be a member of a party where the leader is exhorting people each and every day to get the vaccine.
Dave Mathers,
St. Thomas, Ont.
Ford failing schools
Premier Doug Ford’s only objective right now should be to ensure schools are safe from COVID-19 and stay open all year. So what is he doing? Nothing. Again.
He failed to extend the lockdown in February and students were forced out of their schools from April to June.
The fourth wave is here and will get worse once children are in school. Ford has unlimited tools but refuses to act — vaccine mandates, passports or lockdowns.
He is treating Ontario children the same as he did long-term-care residents and we all know how that ended.
Phil Cole,
Strathroy, Ont.