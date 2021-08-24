Letters to the editor
Ford abuses his authority
It seems to me that Premier Doug Ford is behaving like a schoolyard bully who lashes out at anyone who disagrees with him.
He has already expelled MPPs Belinda Karahalios and Roman Baber from the PC party for disagreeing with his COVID policies.
And now he has forced Deputy Speaker Rick Nicholls out of caucus for refusing to get a COVID shot.
This proves to me there’s no room for open frank discussion or reasonable accommodation in Ford’s PC party.
Furthermore, Ford’s insistence that people take unwanted medical treatment is, in my opinion, an abuse of his authority.
Werner Broschinski,
Princeton
Shift focus to opioid crisis
Re: Paramedics respond to three overdoses downtown (Aug. 19)
Locally, as of June 30 this year, already 21 mainly young people have died of an opioid overdose, compared to 22 for all of last year. That makes 43 deaths in about the same time that 20 mainly old old people with underlying health conditions died locally with the COVID virus.
Should we not shift our emphasis to opioid overdoses instead of the daily fear-mongering over mutations of a virus that, according to the WHO, has a death rate comparable to the common flu (0.15)? At 0.08, the Delta variant’s death rate is half that.
Aren’t young people entitled to the same consideration as the old and feeble, who have already lived their lives to the full extent?
Adriana Sietsma,
Brantford
Quest continues to ‘bring Pauline home’
Re: Historic Pauline Johnson books donated to Chiefswood, city library (Aug. 20)
Last week, I donated three early editions of books written by Six Nations poet E. Pauline Johnson to the Brantford Public Library and to Johnson’s family home, Chiefswood, now a national historic site and museum at Six Nations of the Grand River.
This whole venture could not have been possible without the assistance of Six Nations writer Janet Rogers, whose books can be found at GoodMinds, Six Nations artist Raymond Skye, whose work can be found at Iroqrafts, and, at the Brantford Public Library, Laura Warner, manager of library resources, and librarian Denise Kirk.
This isn’t the end. My quest to bring Pauline home continues.
Thanks so much everyone.
James Gibson
Toronto
Disenfranchised
Anticipating increased demand for mail-in ballots in the coming election, Elections Canada have been publicizing this option widely.
As a senior who will be unable to get to the polls, I was thrilled and attempted to register only to find out I cannot do so without uploading images from a smart phone.
In 2020, approximately 15 per cent of Canadians, 5.5 million, used basic phones for reasons ranging from preference to cost.
Apparently, we are second-class citizens denied what, for many of us, would be the only chance to exercise our basic duty as citizens, because we don’t have the right toy in our pocket.
Perforce, my vote this year must be “none of the above,” a choice deeply offensive to my closely held beliefs as a Canadian citizen.
I am saddened and angry.
Bob Kent,
Ingersoll, Ont.
Reasons to vote
The Liberals think Canadians have short memories and can be bribed for support by promised spending. Canadians can ill afford another four years of Liberal spending.
Nor can we stand by and see our real estate and natural resources go to Beijing to try to garner support from a government that couldn’t care less about what other governments think of its business and cultural practices.
Get out and vote.
Barry Daugharty,
Dorchester, Ont.