Letters to the editor

According to columnist L. Ian MacDonald, Justin Trudeau recited his slogan of “Build Back Better” five times when calling the election on Aug. 15. This was Joe Biden’s slogan during his 2020 presidential campaign.

Can Trudeau not come up with his own slogan?

Aside from his lack of imagination, does he really want to model himself after Biden, especially now? Biden totally botched the withdrawal from Afghanistan, stranding thousands of U.S. and Canadian citizens and Afghan interpreters. which may very well lead to a hostage situation. Currently, Biden is relying on the Taliban’s promises for the safety of these people.

But can we really trust the Taliban? Afghan women now will be condemned to living under sharia law, and many most likely will be killed.

In addition, the failed strategy (or non-strategy) in Afghanistan has opened the door wide for China, Russia and terror cells.

Foreign leaders have criticized Biden’s actions, noting that they can no longer trust the U.S. The American president effectively has made the world a much more dangerous place.

If this is “Build Back Better,” does Trudeau really want to emulate Biden?

Alexandra Edwards

Brantford

Hot air

Re: PM admits Canada can’t get everyone out of Afghanistan (Aug. 20)

Another load of hot air from the so-called leader of Canada considering that our military and many civilian groups have asked to get Afghani interpreters out of the country since Justin Trudeau was first elected.