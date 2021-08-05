Letters to the editor

Article content

Although I sympathize with the letter writer’s disappointment at the lack of progress the Laurier and Conestoga campuses have made in restoring vitality to our downtown, I believe they are crucial to that restoration. It will be different from the old commercial vitality I knew as a youngster but it will be one that gives our downtown an important role in our city’s character.

The writer suggests that the Laurier-Y athletic building be repurposed into a mix of retail and residence. That has, at least in part, been tried with less than successful results. The Market Square mall was to be the infrastructure that would return the downtown to its former glory as the place to shop. We closed two streets, one a main artery, to allow the mall to sprawl over them. We built a mammoth parking garage to house the autos of the shoppers who would come to it. It never happened.

A second effort to revive the mall and the buildings housing commercial outlets along Dalhousie Street followed. That, as well, did not meet expectations. There is a reason the university owns about a quarter of the buildings in the core. Commerce has largely given up on them. And with reason. My last letter mentioned a business that recently moved to the north end and saw its business triple.

It now seems the only way to restore the core is to repurpose it as a centre of community institutions: municipal government, post-secondary education and culture. Of these, campuses containing students and staff full of fresh ideas and enthusiasm plus cultural venues driven by creative energy are the necessary ingredients to revive this dead zone. A commercial element will develop later but it will be in service of these three central functions rather than attempting to draw customers from the perimeter.