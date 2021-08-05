Letters to the editor
Article content
Campuses will define Brantford
Re: Dream world (Letter, July 30)
Letters to the editor Back to video
Advertisement
Article content
Although I sympathize with the letter writer’s disappointment at the lack of progress the Laurier and Conestoga campuses have made in restoring vitality to our downtown, I believe they are crucial to that restoration. It will be different from the old commercial vitality I knew as a youngster but it will be one that gives our downtown an important role in our city’s character.
The writer suggests that the Laurier-Y athletic building be repurposed into a mix of retail and residence. That has, at least in part, been tried with less than successful results. The Market Square mall was to be the infrastructure that would return the downtown to its former glory as the place to shop. We closed two streets, one a main artery, to allow the mall to sprawl over them. We built a mammoth parking garage to house the autos of the shoppers who would come to it. It never happened.
A second effort to revive the mall and the buildings housing commercial outlets along Dalhousie Street followed. That, as well, did not meet expectations. There is a reason the university owns about a quarter of the buildings in the core. Commerce has largely given up on them. And with reason. My last letter mentioned a business that recently moved to the north end and saw its business triple.
It now seems the only way to restore the core is to repurpose it as a centre of community institutions: municipal government, post-secondary education and culture. Of these, campuses containing students and staff full of fresh ideas and enthusiasm plus cultural venues driven by creative energy are the necessary ingredients to revive this dead zone. A commercial element will develop later but it will be in service of these three central functions rather than attempting to draw customers from the perimeter.
Advertisement
Article content
However, repurposing alone is not enough. We must reduce the concentration of the homeless who moved into the vacuum left by the flight of commerce to the perimeter. The letter writer mentioned that only 2,219 Laurier students are coming to the Brantford campus. If businesses and customers are avoiding the present situation in the core, won’t students. or perhaps more accurately their parents, also avoid the downtown campuses? Any repurposing of the downtown must be accompanied by a plan to find and build homeless accommodation that is dispersed throughout the city — preferably convenient to similarly dispersed support systems.
What happens to the Laurier and Conestoga campuses will define Brantford. These two campuses have the potential to inject energy and innovation into our city. The alternative is to drift into being a bedroom community for those cities which have advanced learning institutions.
Robert J. MacMillan
Brantford
Election issues
Re: Give us reason to vote (Letter, Aug. 5)
The letter writer is right. After weathering this past year and a half of pandemic shutdowns and economic chaos, Canadians don’t want to hear what the Conservatives dislike about the Liberals. We, Canadians, what to hear what the Conservatives will do to help solve all the issues listed in the letter, especially the economy, residential schools and racial injustice.
Perhaps, the Conservatives are attacking the Liberals because they have no viable platform of their own to offer Canadians.
Freda Goulet
Brantford