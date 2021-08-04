Letters to the editor

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

I see where PM Trudeau has appointed five additional senators. This was done under cover of darkness, with Parliament in recess. I am not quite sure what these individuals are going to do for Canada, other than drain the public purse of about $200,000 each per annum.

Wile many Canadians would be happy with no senate, we constantly told that it is virtually impossible to eliminate the upper house. If we accept this as fact, then surely we can find some way to minimize the cost to the taxpayer by reducing the numbers.

While I am no great fan of the U.S, system of government, I do like their setup of two senators per state.

If we applied that formula to Canada, we could save ourselves, as taxpayers, a considerable sum of money, with no effect on our daily lives.

James C. Mylet

Brantford

Give us reason to vote

During the last federal election, many people would have liked a change. The Conservatives spent their entire campaign ad fund telling us what they thought of Justin Trudeau and not one red cent telling us what they intended to do for Canada and Canadians.

Well they are at it again. No one cares about how you feel about the Liberals or the PM.

If you want my vote, start telling us what you intend to do about:

• Developing solar, wind and thermal energy;

• Systemic racism and sexual abuse in our military and police forces;

• Reconciliation, clean water and safe housing for Indigenous Canadians;

• Developing infrastructure for all of the electric vehicles that are coming soon;

• Protecting our Internet;

• And developing high-speed rail lines so w can catch up with truly advanced countries.

The Liberals have done about as well as any one could expect about COVID-19 considering that the previous government allowed our vaccine manufacturer to escape to Europe.