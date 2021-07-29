Letters to the editor
Well done
Re: Making hay for drought-stricken west (July 28)
Kudos to Mike Kloepfer for his efforts to help his neighbours out west. The world needs more people like him.
Joanne Lloyd
Pat McQuinn
Brantford
Dream world
Re: City in negotiations over future of Colborne Point (July 29)
In my fondest dream, I see the Laurier-Y athletic building being repurposed after Laurier leaves Brantford and turns to Milton, Ont., as the university’s satellite campus.
It would be a building ideal for a mix of retail and housing – easily converted by a company with the expertise of Vrancor Group, based in Hamilton and linked to the proposed Colborne Point.
Let’s put an end to the regretful 20-year experiment with post-secondary education in our former downtown. We have pumped hundreds of millions of dollars, in cash and kind, into Laurier, with the result that the university owns about one-quarter of the buildings in the former core — and it pays no taxes.
The latest figures from the Ontario government puts Laurier Brantford’s enrolment at 2,219 for 2020 – a drop for the sixth consecutive year.
This city council has proven its mettle in making many difficult but stellar business decisions, including the closing of the Arrowdale municipal golf course. Hopefully, Laurier can be encouraged to leave entirely for Milton and the athletic building can be turned into the showpiece it could have been long ago, along with the proposed Colborne Point.
This would stamp the Davis council as the best in the last 50 years. They were not handed an easy road by the six previous councils but have quickly righted the ship.
Warren Bechard,
Brantford
Helping the Hoodless homestead
Re: Off the market (July 22)
A few weeks ago, I advocated for the preservation of the Adelaide Hunter Hoodless Homestead as a museum. Since then, the Women’s Institute of Canada has agreed to retain the museum. But there are some things that must happen to preserve this piece of local history.
• Every female in this area, and those who visit, need to visit the homestead to learn about the achievements that Adelaide made for females in Canada and around the world, and how much of this she accomplished relatively later in life.
• Every male needs to accompany their partner to visit the homestead and learn just how much the work of Adelaide contributes to the lifestyle we have today. Then we need to support our female colleagues in their efforts.
• One does not have to be a member of the Women’s Institute to support the sharing of Addie’s story. Male or female, you can become a member of the “Friends of Addie” with an annual membership. Then you can look at your annual budget and determine if you can make a regular donation to the museum. Next, you can look at your calendar to see if you can make some time available to volunteer at the homestead to help it be successful.
• Finally, you can promote the homestead, and our local history, to everyone you meet, be they neighbour, friend or visitor.
It is only through these various efforts that we will preserve our local history, and their repositories, for many years to come.
Brian Moore
Brantford