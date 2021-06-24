





Letters to the editor

Walk with pride This is Pride month. Brant County and Brantford each painted a rainbow-coloured Pride crosswalk in their downtown areas. In each case, inconsiderate juvenile motorists purposely left tire marks on the painted walkways. Why not paint this celebration of Pride on prominent sidewalks instead of roadways? Pick a location that is monitored by a camera, highly visible and busy so that it will be seen by as many people as possible. Bill Calvesbert

Brantford Well, well Benjamin Franklin said: “When the well’s dry, we know the worth of water.” The quote is especially poignant when applied to personal freedom and civil rights in today’s Ontario as so-called COVID restrictions are being slowly rescinded. Liberties that are innately ours to begin with (and which were taken from us!) are now to some extent gradually being restored on the condition that certain predetermined criteria are met.

Article content In my view, this is a gross miscarriage of justice because our rights and freedoms (e.g. freedom on speech, worship and movement and assembly and freedom from discrimination) do not stem from the state in the first place, but from our fundamental human nature in the form of inalienable human rights. Simply to get back what was taken from us is not enough without an inviolable guarantee that the wellspring of our liberties won’t be dammed again. Werner Broschinski

Princeton Retail therapy I’m a retired 61-year-old man and live alone. Due to COVID, I’ve had little in-person contact with family or friends since March 2020. I’ve managed well but it did get somewhat lonely. After recently receiving my second vaccine dose, I am feeling more confident and relaxed having more frequent social contact. There has been a lot of media coverage regarding gratitude towards front-line workers, usually nurses, doctors, police etc. But I’d like to express my gratitude to front-line store workers. Due to my seclusion, grocery trips became the largest part of my social engagement. Typically, I shop at Food Basics on King George Road but I have visited a number of the other grocery stores in the city. Right from the get-go, the management of Food Basics took charge of the situation, implementing many different forms of protection. They continued to do this throughout, while others have become lax. With the exception of the first week of COVID, I have always felt safe and secure in this store. I also commend all of the employees — always pleasant, smiling and willing to share some small conversation. Their actions have helped me get through the loneliness and I look forward to my weekly shopping trips.

I would also like to commend the management and employees of Home Hardware on King George Road at St Paul Avenue. I always feel secure there and the cashier wearing the Montreal Canadiens mask always has a jovial comment about my Toronto Maple Leafs mask. These two stores have done a lot to help me get through the difficulties of COVID. Dan Lazaros

Brantford Leadership woes I find ironic that Green Party Leader Annamie Paul claims racism and sexism was behind her party’s attempt to depose her. The fact that she had been elected party leader by the same bunch now trying to demote her nullifies that argument. I think the real reason is her leadership skills or lack thereof. Tom C. Newell

Niagara Falls, Ont.

