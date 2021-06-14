





Article content Speed limits: ceiling or floor? Driving south on Highway 24 to Scotland from Paris, in cruise control, at 80 km-h (the speed limit) I was passed by tens of impatient drivers. I overtook no one. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Letters to the editor Back to video For me the speed limit is a ceiling set by experts in road safety and for the common good. Clearly, for the rest of the drivers on that section of road that day, the speed limit was effectively a floor. Evidence that many people choose to knowingly ignore rules is everywhere to be seen. Choose your subject: speeding, COVID restrictions, wearing life vests when on the river. Is the acceptance of and adherence to rule put in place for the common good and safety a thing of the past? Is there a deeper, darker explanation ? Are we in the early phase of the onset of anarchy (a state of disorder due to absence or no recognition of authority) ? To quote the Greek philosopher, Sophocles: “There is no greater evil than anarchy.”

Article content So, next time keep to the speed limit. John Bell

Paris First remake man Re: Be proactive to save downtown (Letter, June 10) I believe the problem of Brantford’s core is indeed a heart problem, but not the heart of the city. It is a problem of the heart of man. The vagrancy, crime and destitution plaguing many urban centres are symptoms of a breakdown of moral order in people’s hearts. There is no external remedy. The crisis is so deep in its causes that all social and political attempts (like planters, cameras, security booths, increased foot patrols) to deal with it are bound to be as ineffective as talcum powder in curing jaundice. It is man who has to be remade first; then society, including decadent city centres, will be restored by the reconditioned new man. Werner Broschinski

Princeton When ‘misinformation’ turns out to be true Re: Twitter vaccine myths crackdown overdue (June 12) It’s troubling that, in her column, Robin Baranyai (as do many media and Big Tech types, such as Facebook and Twitter) applauds censorship of “misinformation” without thorough investigation, especially if that “misinformation” turns out to be true. Case in point: Until recently, the viewpoint that the COVID virus could have originated in the Wuhan lab, and not in the wet market, was considered “conspiracy theory” and banned by many media and Big Tech. That theory is now considered plausible, and there’s mounting evidence that supports it.

Article content Journalists and the media used to espouse facts, freedom of speech and many different and unbiased viewpoints. Sadly, that’s not the case anymore. Alexandra Edwards

Brantford A powerful message The incredible, peaceful and sincere outpouring of the London community for the Afzaal family clearly showed the majority of Londoners (and those who attended from outside London) are not Islamophobic. There definitely is work to do, but London strongly sent the message that racism and Islamophobia have no place in the community. The Beatles probably said it best, all those years ago: All You Need is Love. And, all you don’t need is hate. Douglas Cornish,

Ottawa

