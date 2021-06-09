Letters to the editor

Politicians at all levels have been quick to describe the monstrous attack on a family in London, Ont., as terrorism. Notwithstanding the increased intensity of fear and anguish that people who are easily identified as being members of minority groups must feel as a result, I do not believe this to be the case.

A lot has been said about hate as the motivation for such attacks. But not enough has been said about stupidity.

I don’t mean the occasional acts of stupidity to which we are all prey, even though most of us make an honest effort to guard against them. I refer to the swaggering, chest-pounding stupidity that has become the hallmark of popular culture and the motherlode of support for populist politicians.

Without bothering to find out anything about the perpetrator of this particular act of monstrous stupidity, I would hazard a guess that the mental processes that led to his decision to jump the curb and plow his pickup truck into a family out for an evening stroll had less to do with a logical progression of ideas to a tragically idiotic conclusion than it was a random misfiring of neurons clogged, like fat in a drain, with jingoism and bigotry, a whim that popped into the head of a young man with not much else to take up the space.

The cause of race hate is less about ideas than the lack of them.

Therefore, while it is tempting to slap a terrorism sticker on the incident and commission a police task force to root out other evildoers, it would go much further to preventing future attacks on innocent people in our communities to address the underlying cause of militant stupidity.

Education, basic civility and an uncompromising enforcement of the laws that once formed the basis of cordial co-existence must be how we fight the rising tide of aggressively assertive idiots on our streets. Enforcement of the Ontario Traffic Act, for example, would do as much to protect innocent lives in Canada as laws designed to weasel out terrorists. Restoring civility to society and enforcing a standard of behaviour that encourages the expression of individuality in more constructive ways than by street racing and fireworks is the way to discourage morons from becoming martyrs to a culture of dimwit defiance to decency and good sense. Individuality is a Canadian value, but not the angry, hateful, nitwit pseudo-individuality that has turned our streets into kill zones.

John Kittridge

Brantford