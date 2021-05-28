Letters to the editor

I read with humour that our dithering premier is doing it again. On Thursday, Dougie sent letters to teachers and doctors in Ontario asking for input by 5 p.m. Friday as to whether schools throughout the province should reopen.

Whatever else one can say about the Americans, one certainly must admit they’re very good at outfoxing us Canadians.

The plan, so far, appears to be that we import natural gas from Pennsylvania for our electric-generating stations, which will increase our greenhouse emissions then export the electricity to Pennsylvania, so that they can decrease their greenhouse emissions. This way, Pennsylvania gets to profit from its natural gas reserves while at the same time getting credit for a reduction in its greenhouse emissions.

Both our federal and provincial governments are considering financial support for a cable to export electricity to Pennsylvania.

He is again abdicating his responsibility as premier of Ontario by putting the onus on teachers and doctors to make a decision for him — doctors and teachers whom he will blame if it turns out to be a bad decision. By doing this, he wants to curry favour with parents. Instead, he should be following the advice of the experts in the health fields, who have been advising him all along.

Freda Goulet

Brantford

Here we go again with Quebec

Remember the 1995 vote on Quebec separation?

Now they want to change the Constitution to form a nation and French would be the only official language of Quebec. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau essentially said at a news conference on Tuesday that he’s all for it.

Give Quebec an inch, they’ll take a mile.

And Trudeau is certainly the wrong person in charge of our nation during such a situation.

Jim Paddon,

Komoka, Ont.

Give people choice on AstraZeneca

It is time to let the people decide how to move forward with the 250,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine the province in sitting on.

The whole pandemic has been handled terribly by all levels of government.

I don’t need to harp on the lack of action in the early stages of the pandemic.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau seems in no hurry to get past this.

The provincial government has also dropped the ball on vaccine rollouts.

We are fast approaching the time that second doses should be going into arms, but we are stopping distribution of the most used vaccine.

Give us the option to choose if we feel fine rolling the dice again with the AstraZeneca shot.

I had no side effects from the first dose and likely will be just fine with the second. We will be fully vaccinated and large amounts of vaccine will not be wasted.

Barney Breault,

Dorchester, Ont.

Clinics should be open all night

If governments are so driven to get everyone vaccinated, then why aren’t vaccination clinics open at night, all night, and on weekends without using any appointment schedules?

Their prime concern should be to just get it done. Protecting Canadians is their prime concern and the reason that they were elected.

Paul Leinweber,

St. Marys, Ont.