Letters to the editor
Article content
Win-win
Re: City to get an extra $6 million in gas tax funding (May 15)
Once again, our city council has allowed a golden opportunity to do right by the people of Brantford slip through its fingers. Here was a chance for councillors to converse with citizens and get their opinions on what to do with the $6-million gas tax fund the city received. Instead, council once again chose to follow its own misguided agenda.
The large majority of people do not want this proposed $4-million Arrowdale community park; they want the golf course to be revived. How can it be a “community” park if the community is opposed to it?
In December 2019, eight councillors went against public opinion and voted to sell Arrowdale. The main argument put forward by these eight is that the city is in dire need of affordable housing funds. Apparently, now creating and redeveloping parks is the priority.
It is becoming clear that selling Arrowdale had little to do with funding affordable housing.
This council must do whatever is necessary to stop the sale of Arrowdale and repair the damage it has done to the golf course. The $4 million saved by not creating an unwanted park, plus the amount that would have been allocated from the tax fund for that park would make a good start to an affordable housing fund. It could be close to $7 million, assuming the city is still committed to using $3 million from the gas tax fund to cover the amount it had earmarked earlier for Dufferin park.
Keeping the fourth oldest golf course in Canada, that the residents of Brantford are proud of, and having a good start to an affordable housing fund seems like a win-win situation to me.
John McGlinchey
Brantford
Business sense
The much discussed sale of Arrowdale lacks good business sense. Brantford city council has agreed to sell 32 acres of the Arrowdale golf course property to Elite MD Developments for $15 million and put the proceeds toward affordable housing. Consider that there is a vacant property listed for sale in Brantford that is advertised as in a mature area close to amenities and serviced with water and sewer. The price for this building lot measuring 44 feet by 142 feet (0.143 acres) is $299,900. Arrowdale’s 32 acres have a capacity to yield 223 building lots of the same size. Even if you were to allow 200 building lots on that property, the going rate of comparable vacant lots would be $60 million in total.
In a newsletter dated Oct. 6, 2020, Elite MD stated: “We look forward to contributing to the economic growth of Brantford by providing affordable living and a platform to strengthen the foundation of the community. Award-winning architects are currently bidding their design concepts to us for developing the 32 acres with approximately 300- plus singles and towns, alongside the 17 acres set aside for the city to develop into a community park. We have envisioned building affordable luxury homes, featuring contemporary craftsman exteriors, complementing the surrounding countryside.”
It is obvious the plan is to squeeze many more units into the Arrowdale space than what would normally be considered a modest 44- by 142- foot lot.
Seems to me the only party to make financial sense of this is the developer.
Garry Goold
Brantford
Ford tough
There must be nights that Premier Ford lies awake wondering why he left his label-making business to run for public office. I can’t give the premier the formula for success, but I can give one for failure: Try to please everyone. Hang in there, Doug.
Tom C. Newell
Niagara Falls, Ont.