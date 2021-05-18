Letters to the editor

The much discussed sale of Arrowdale lacks good business sense. Brantford city council has agreed to sell 32 acres of the Arrowdale golf course property to Elite MD Developments for $15 million and put the proceeds toward affordable housing. Consider that there is a vacant property listed for sale in Brantford that is advertised as in a mature area close to amenities and serviced with water and sewer. The price for this building lot measuring 44 feet by 142 feet (0.143 acres) is $299,900. Arrowdale’s 32 acres have a capacity to yield 223 building lots of the same size. Even if you were to allow 200 building lots on that property, the going rate of comparable vacant lots would be $60 million in total.

In a newsletter dated Oct. 6, 2020, Elite MD stated: “We look forward to contributing to the economic growth of Brantford by providing affordable living and a platform to strengthen the foundation of the community. Award-winning architects are currently bidding their design concepts to us for developing the 32 acres with approximately 300- plus singles and towns, alongside the 17 acres set aside for the city to develop into a community park. We have envisioned building affordable luxury homes, featuring contemporary craftsman exteriors, complementing the surrounding countryside.”

It is obvious the plan is to squeeze many more units into the Arrowdale space than what would normally be considered a modest 44- by 142- foot lot.

Seems to me the only party to make financial sense of this is the developer.