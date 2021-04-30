Letters to the editor

The affordable housing justification council used to sell this valued city green space for $14 million to developer Elite MD appears unjustified. Brantford’s 2020 master housing mapping plan currently identifies 104 hectares of vacant, underused city-owned lands as being available to support these affordable housing initiatives. Most communities are securing government grants to assist their affordable housing needs, while avoiding the takeaway of key community assets, such as the Arrowdale golf course lands. Of further concern is that Elite MD’s website states its focus is on building low, medium and high-rise condominiums. It would be a safe bet to assume this condominium fate for the Arrowdale lands, too.

Considering an average three-person household, 3.5 per cent of Brantford’s population requires affordable housing support. Meanwhile Brantford’s aging master plan indicates that, by 2031, 50 per cent (59,300) of Branford’s population will be of the 55-plus senior age group. Wards 4 and 5 well represent this demographic.

Brantford’s mayor and council publicize that the city requires 1,700 affordable housing units, with a waiting list of eight years. The mayor’s task force housing plan for 2020 – 2031 confirms the actual Brantford city only list is 1,224 affordable household units. The plan also confirms only 506 units will be built, including 356 to be decided from 2024 to 2031.

Has anyone been able to figure out the logic behind the sale of Arrowdale golf course?

On Jan. 26, city council expedited a bylaw to build a park on the Arrowdale property. City staff confirm the full taxpayer cost will be $5.3 million. Meanwhile, there are existing parks right around the corner. It may appear the Arrowdale Park is designed specifically to support the Elite MD condominium development, as most seniors would not be using a water play area, a BMX bike pump track, playground or skate trail.

Seems like an odd substitution for the 20,000 rounds of golf played each year at Arrowdale, mostly by this soon to be 50 per cent of Brantford Senior population. Further taxing those on fixed retirement incomes during these tough Covid financial times would be considered as unfair in most communities.

Maybe I missed the value proposition during the city council sale process. Does anyone feel the same way?

Mark Dremak,

Brantford

Cartoon in bad taste

Your editorial cartoon in Friday’s Expositor showing doctors blaming Justin Trudeau for the “Indian double mutant variant” is really off base. It can have no other purpose than to ridicule Trudeau. As a public figure, he is fair game. But to use the suffering of the people of India to take a shot at a domestic politician is cruel, impertinent and utterly tone deaf. That double variant is helping to fuel an outbreak that is infecting hundreds of thousands and killing thousands of people every day. It is not a joking matter, even if it was relevant to the message of the cartoon, which it is not. Please do better when making decisions about your editorial content. Freedom of speech is certainly our shared right, but we all should still have a responsibility to show some humanity.

Joan and Janet Franklin

Mount Pleasant

Politics is no place for cry-babies

I, for one Ontarian, was embarrassed by Premier Doug Ford’s latest boo-hoo fit in front of the press. What a mess!

With apologies to actor Tom Hanks in A League of Their Own, “There’s no crying in politics.” Mr. Premier, grow some backbone or step aside.

Thomas Brawn,

Orleans, Ont.