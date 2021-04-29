Letters to the editor

Article content

Poor customer service

Re: Customer code of conduct will help protect city staff from mistreatment by public ( April 23)

So, city staff are upset at how some customers treat them. I worked in the auto industry and in factories for almost 40 years. If we put a faulty part on a vehicle or forgot to do a part of our job, we definitely heard about it either from the customer or our boss.

I called to report a burnt out street light on March 16. Three weeks later, I had to call again. I was told: “Oh, we give our workers up to four weeks to change a street light.”

I couldn’t believe what I heard. But I was polite and mentioned that the light is in a cul-de-sac that is pitch black at night.

So, after another two weeks, I called again and requested to speak to someone else. The light was fixed that night.

My point is that, maybe if some of these city staff did their jobs, they wouldn’t get this so-called “abuse” from frustrated customers.