Letters to the editor

Poor customer service
Re: Customer code of conduct will help protect city staff from mistreatment by public ( April 23)
So, city staff are upset at how some customers treat them. I worked in the auto industry and in factories for almost 40 years. If we put a faulty part on a vehicle or forgot to do a part of our job, we definitely heard about it either from the customer or our boss.
I called to report a burnt out street light on March 16. Three weeks later, I had to call again. I was told: “Oh, we give our workers up to four weeks to change a street light.”
I couldn’t believe what I heard. But I was polite and mentioned that the light is in a cul-de-sac that is pitch black at night.
So, after another two weeks, I called again and requested to speak to someone else. The light was fixed that night.
My point is that, maybe if some of these city staff did their jobs, they wouldn’t get this so-called “abuse” from frustrated customers.
Scott Sharland
Brantford
Not reassuring
In answer to a question about the duration of the effectiveness of the COVID vaccines, the following statement appears on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website: “We don’t know how long protection lasts for those who are vaccinated. Experts are working to learn more about both natural immunity and vaccine-induced immunity. CDC will keep the public informed as new information becomes available.”
This is not very reassuring and does not exactly inspire me with confidence in the potential health benefits of an injection of this kind. It sounds as if they’re still figuring things out. To my mind, a case of the blind leading the blind.
Werner Broschinski
Princeton
Clean up our backyard first
Re: ’”Developing story (Letter, April 28)
Remember: “Every journey of a 1,000 miles starts with a single footstep.” Once we clean up our backyard, we can complain about our neighbour’s.
Stewart Bayley
Brantford
Treated badly
I have never been treated so badly in my life, as I have since COVID started. I am a 64-year-old woman with several medical conditions. My doctor instructed me not to wear a mask and gave me a medical exemption.
Since that time, complete strangers have accosted me, spoken rudely to me and yelled and cursed at me.
There are many stores in Brantford that refuse to allow me to enter, despite the fact that it is illegal to discriminate against people with medical exemptions. According to the relevant bylaw, it is illegal to deny service to those in my situation. It Is unfortunate that the police have the time to go around ticketing people for the silliest things, but are not enforcing this bylaw at these businesses.
Just a helpful hint: When you see someone without a mask, mind your own business. And, if you are a store owner, realize you are breaking the law if you don’t allow those with medical exemptions to enter.
Katharine Gow
Brantford