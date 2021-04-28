





Letters to the editor

Fight to save Arrowdale continues The community's fight continues to preserve Arrowdale in its entirety — a 49-acre inner-city gem. Arrowdale is not sold; things are far from over. All of the damage that has been done by the city, seemingly to discourage the citizens movement to save this historical land, has manifested the opposite. It adds fuel to our fire. Each time destructive activity like this happens, the group vying for Arrowdale's protection grows and motivation solidifies. We will not waiver. Our goal is set: Save Arrowdale. The people do not want Arrowdale sold. How is that not clear? Just as easily as this work has been done by the city, it is as easily repairable — we can erect a new fence, bunkers can be uncovered etc. — if we, the citizens, call for it. I have no words for the blatant push by the city to create such a vastly unwanted park on this land. There are two public parks within 400 metres of Arrowdale. What we do need is council focus directed towards the parksthat already exists within East Ward: Conklin, Elgin and Recreation , quickly come to mind.

Article content The neighbourhood is not desperate for another park; Arrowdale satisfied that need just fine as it was- an off-season winter community park. What we do need is diversity of recreational activities for our citizens to enjoy. Many who golfed at Arrowdale cannot afford to play at the Walter Gretzky Municipal Golf Course, which doesn’t even have the capacity to take on the added demand. Arrowdale golfers are now forced to drive 20 to 30 minutes out of town to play an affordable game or do without. Many of these golfers also relied on public transportation, walking and riding their bikes to Arrowdale. How are their recreational needs being met now? The Friends of Arrowdale Facebook group is growing by the day, reaching nearly 3,000 members. Do you wish to see Arrowdale saved? Follow our journey and stay informed. We are continuing to fight for the full protection of the Arrowdale land from development. It is time to listen to the community. Kailee Poisson

Brantford Paid sick days I am writing to express my disgust and contempt for the way in which the premier of Ontario and his government continue to ignore the urgent needs of the people of Ontario who are worst affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. They defer responsibility for the deteriorating health-care situation in Ontario to the federal government and continue to maintain pathological devotion to an idiotic ideology that places mercantilism ahead of the lives of the most vulnerable working people in the province.

The people of Ontario need help in the form of legislated sick leave that provides regular pay that is issued by employers more than they need any program paid out by the federal government that leaves the poorest with the impossible choice of going to work sick or facing an indefinite period without income. The people of Ontario need and deserve leadership that faces problems squarely and listens to the advice of medical experts more than shopkeepers, as long as people continue to be admitted to ICUs in record numbers or die alone in their own homes. What we don't need is a dogmatic devotee to grab-what-you-can capitalism who breaks down in tears in the face of a crisis. John Kittridge

Brantford

Brantford

