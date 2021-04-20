Letters to the editor

Later Saturday. Premier Doug Ford, after listening to public opinion, admitted he was wrong — not once, but twice — when he allowed playgrounds to remain open and walked back the extra police powers he had enacted.

Why is the city in such a rush to dismantle the golf course when the sale of the property is still before the courts? Why is the city going back on its word not to proceed until the appeal process is complete? Why is it so determined to destroy one of this city’s historic treasures even though an ever growing majority of the public want to keep the golf course? Why have plans to create an unwanted park, which, with interest added, will cost the taxpayer well over $5 million, seemly jumped the queue over other projects such as Dufferin Park?

When I saw the picture in Saturday’s Expositor of the city removing fencing along the Arrowdale Public Golf Course property my first reaction was: Why?

Eight members of our city council have the opportunity to follow Ford’s lead. They can cancel this reckless decision to sell the Arrowdale property and immediately repeal Bylaw 14-2021. They can actually acknowledge what the citizens of Brantford want and bring golf back to the fourth oldest golf course in Canada.

If they fail to do so, we should be asking: Why?

John McGlinchey

Brantford

Absurd

When rhetoric and reality don’t align, I don’t question the reality.

Now Doug Ford is trying to prevent people from taking a stroll in the park with their friends because he claims there are too many bad microbes around.

I find this utterly absurd. What could be better than fresh air, exercise and sunshine for maintaining or restoring one’s health?

Doug Ford is trying to govern without parliament. In a parliamentary democracy (like ours!) that is bad news.

Werner Broschinski

Princeton

We’re being left behind

Earlier this month, I attended a talk on global warming. Following the talk, a common question was: Why should we be striving to introduce the new technologies to reduce our greenhouse emissions when they are so small compared to a polluter like China? It is a legitimate question.

China manufactures more than 60 per cent of the world’s solar panels. It is also the world’s largest user of those panels. It builds more than half of the world’s new wind power capacity. It is a world leader in offshore wind farm installations. China has the most electric vehicles in use worldwide. China manufactures the most electric vehicles, exceeding the combined output of all other major markets, including the United States, Germany and Japan. China now dominates the world’s production of new generation batteries. It has gained control of the supplies of the minerals and rare-earth metals vital in the manufacture of all electric devices we use, while Canada in general and Ontario in particular leave vast supplies of these resources largely untapped.

It is obvious that currently China is a larger polluter than us. It is equally obvious that the successful economies of the future will be built on non-polluting technologies. In the race to adopt those new technologies China has left us far behind.

Robert J. MacMillan

Brantford