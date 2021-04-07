Letters to the editor







Re: Lockdown protest draws large crowd (April 6)

Clearly, the anti-lockdown protesters who showed up in Brantford on Saturday oppose local and provincial pandemic policies. I also assume many are anti-vaccination. I wonder if any speeches dealt with policy options after everyone throws away their masks and stops social distancing and infection rates skyrocket – because decisions will have to be made. For example, do we raise taxes (including on them) to rapidly equip our health-care system to deal with this (more cleaners, nurses, doctors, beds, ICU spaces, ventilators) or do we let people die on the sidewalk outside of the ER? Presumably, increasing taxes would not be palatable to this group. How then to ration health care? We could use a medical model – provide service to the sickest or maybe to those most likely to survive or those with the most years to live if they survive. Perhaps they would prefer a more capitalist model –service for those who would pay the most for it. Perhaps, other people would think those who refused vaccination and didn't follow public health guidelines should go to the back of the line.

I'm guessing none of this got discussed. As it looked like a bit of a super-spreader event, perhaps some of the protesters will find themselves outside an ER or at home letting nature take its course. Although, I did notice they chose not to gather in an enclosed space. What I hope is that none of the kids there get infected, as they are innocents in all this. Michael Blythe

Scotland

Scotland Outrageous Our rights to not contract COVID-19 and stay healthy and alive supersede the rights of those who chose to ignore science and medical and Health Canada’s advice about wearing a mask when they’re out of their homes and in public. The outrageous demonstration on Saturday of people throwing caution to the wind belongs south of the 49th parallel. We don’t need it here in the Great White North. Michael Roseman

Brantford Wondering We wonder how many of the demonstrators at Saturday’s anti-lockdown event are willingly collecting the government subsidies that are meant to assist us during this COVID crisis? Joanne Lloyd

Pat McQuinn

Brantford Police response It was reassuring to see our police’s overwhelming response to the dangerous anti-lockdown protest on Saturday. Even though Brantford has one of the highest crime rates in Canada, it was great that the police could ignore this and hand out numerous fines to these dangerous criminals. I wonder how many tickets would have been issued if this were a BLM protest? Earl Hyde

Brantford No lab rat In a recent televised interview, Premier Doug Ford said that politicians who don’t take the advice of their health experts might as well “throw a rope around their neck and jump off a bridge.”

So, to save his own neck, he has opted to hang thousands of small businesses and to string up the rights and freedoms of millions of Ontarians for a third time. If the exercise of power were measured in terms of how swiftly and intimately it altered the behaviour of others, then unelected health experts using computer modelling and pseudo-science have become the most powerful people in the country and are operating a vast national behaviour modification program. But I'm not a lab rat in a grotesque socio-medical experiment playing a macabre game of "Simon Says." Behaviour modification on such a scale is at odds with basic human rights and freedoms. Werner Broschinski

Princeton

