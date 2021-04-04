Article content

Having it both ways

So the “no-maskers” and personal rights downtrodden had their day in Brantford this past Saturday. May I remind you that, as a citizen, you have the right to access free medical care as paid for by your fellow citizens, who actually do care about the well-being of others. Perhaps you would like to sign a waiver to this benefit and absorb the full cost of saving your life and the lives of your loved ones should you get COVID-19, thereby allowing others to access these vital lifesaving resources.

Having it both ways seems unfair to me.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Letters to the editor Back to video

Mike Veer

Brantford

Editorial choices

On the front page of the April 1 Expositor there are two articles. One, “No More Lockdowns group goes big with message,” has a large bold headline and authorship is unattributed. The other, “Local COVID-19 picture? Red but not rosy,” has a small non-bold headline and authorship is attributed.

It appears that The Expositor has lost the ability to discern between a publicity stunt and news.