Letters to the editor
Having it both ways
So the “no-maskers” and personal rights downtrodden had their day in Brantford this past Saturday. May I remind you that, as a citizen, you have the right to access free medical care as paid for by your fellow citizens, who actually do care about the well-being of others. Perhaps you would like to sign a waiver to this benefit and absorb the full cost of saving your life and the lives of your loved ones should you get COVID-19, thereby allowing others to access these vital lifesaving resources.
Having it both ways seems unfair to me.
Mike Veer
Brantford
Editorial choices
On the front page of the April 1 Expositor there are two articles. One, “No More Lockdowns group goes big with message,” has a large bold headline and authorship is unattributed. The other, “Local COVID-19 picture? Red but not rosy,” has a small non-bold headline and authorship is attributed.
It appears that The Expositor has lost the ability to discern between a publicity stunt and news.
The portion of the first article that relates to the publicity stunt by a small ultra-fringe group should have been placed deeper in the paper; say, after the horoscope or the report from the local Flat Earth Society. I wonder how local doctors feel about The Expositor’s choices.
Michael Blythe
Scotland
Creating a bigger problem
We, seniors, have been walking all winter to keep in shape for golf. With the city closing Arrowdale, tee times will be at a premium at the Walter Gretzky Municipal Golf Course, which means to me that we might not get a game at a preferable time unless we book days in advance.
Without this sport, seniors will wind up in a nursing home — and they don’t even have enough room for us there either.
I implore the mayor and city councillors to rethink their decision to sell Arrowdale, which is not only used by seniors but by juniors to get their start in the game.
Selling Arrowdale, in my opinion, is only solving one problem but creating a much bigger problem.
Florence Horsfield
Brantford