





Share this Story: Letters to the editor

Letters to the editor

Article content Idea of capital gains tax on principal residence ‘disgusting’ How in good conscience could the federal government even consider imposing a capital gains tax on the sale of a principal residence? We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Letters to the editor Back to video For most people, especially those in my age group, our homes are our retirement fallback. Our homes were bought, maintained and are now, hopefully, paid for. Several tax deductions — mortgage payments, property taxes, maintenance and insurance costs — would have to be put in place before such as tax is even considered. I believe this is the process with businesses. I am sure the Department of Finance is drooling at the suggestion of taxing gains on principal residences without tax deductibility. As a senior citizen. I find this idea absolutely disgusting. We, as seniors, have the grey power to stop this tax nonsense at the ballot box. John Thomson

Brantford Good vaccine experience I’m grateful to the staff and volunteers for a good experience in accompanying my 70-plus senior for her COVID-19 vaccination. I drove her to the Paris fairgrounds guessing the mobility access to be better that at the Brantford clinic. The staff, seeing that she was a little unsteady with her walker, bumped her to the front of every line.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content During the course of this pandemic many selfish people have really disappointed me, while many others have struggled heroically and silently. I have no words to express the depth of my thanks to the latter. Randy Schelhas

Brantford Slippery slope I wrote a letter to my MPP and asked his thoughts on a couple of issues that had me worried. One was about an article I read in a Toronto newspaper, which posed the question: “Why is Ontario the most restrictive area in North America?” The answer I received was not from my MPP, but from somebody in his office, a boiler-plate reply, basically just outlining the COVID agenda imposed on us by the Ontario government and a lengthy explanation of the colour zones and the rules within each one. Not a word about why Ontario is the most restricted area in North America. Look at Florida, where there are few restrictions and the economy is booming. At the same time, the number of deaths from COVID in Florida are just about the same as in California, where they have lots of lockdowns and rules just like we do in Ontario. The prime minister has even suspended Parliament and thus did away with our democracy. While the economy lies in ruins and untold numbers of people have lost their job, nobody in government has been laid off or is suffering. Why are the people we elected not answering emails containing questions about how this government is handling things? Where is the accountability? What are they they so busy with?

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Where will this slippery slope eventually take us? John Sietsma

Brantford

Fund health care The federal government recently announced billions of dollars for transportation, which is definitely needed. But where are the billions for health care that is needed more? If health care had been a priority for both federal and provincial governments over the past years, perhaps all the problems discovered during the COVID-19 pandemic would not have been as severe. Long-term care, inadequate hospital facilities, not enough nurses, ICU space, etc. — all would have been under better conditions in being able to handle the pandemic. If Canada had not outsourced the manufacture of vaccines and other pharmaceuticals, we also would not be begging other countries for vaccines now. It’s time for our governments to step up and plan for the future so we don’t keep having this revolving door in health care. Sandra G. McLeod,

LaSalle, Ont.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Brantford