Letters to the editor

Opportunities flow from top court ruling

Re: Federal carbon tax law is constitutional, top court rules (March 26)

Our Supreme Court has decided that climate change is of national importance. The whole process seemed a bit pointless since Ottawa imposed its carbon plan only if a province didn’t have one of its own. The money spent by the challenging parties could have been better directed at creating their own credible carbon plans.

One can sympathize with Alberta and Saskatchewan with their large reserves of crude and natural gas. Alberta is the one province that resembles most closely a one company town. But Ontario challenging the federal government is most baffling. It alone among the challengers has no crude and natural gas reserves. Yes, it has an oil and gas industry but it is based entirely on imports.

In contrast, Ontario’s north has vast reserves of minerals and metals required by emerging technologies. We could build, within Ontario, supply chains linking mining and refining in the north with manufacturing in the south. Such an integration has not existed since the days of the timber industry. And, this time, we could turn our resources into finished products here, instead of sending them, as in the case of logging, to another jurisdiction (England) to be finished.