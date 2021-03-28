Letters to the editor
Opportunities flow from top court ruling
Re: Federal carbon tax law is constitutional, top court rules (March 26)
Our Supreme Court has decided that climate change is of national importance. The whole process seemed a bit pointless since Ottawa imposed its carbon plan only if a province didn’t have one of its own. The money spent by the challenging parties could have been better directed at creating their own credible carbon plans.
One can sympathize with Alberta and Saskatchewan with their large reserves of crude and natural gas. Alberta is the one province that resembles most closely a one company town. But Ontario challenging the federal government is most baffling. It alone among the challengers has no crude and natural gas reserves. Yes, it has an oil and gas industry but it is based entirely on imports.
In contrast, Ontario’s north has vast reserves of minerals and metals required by emerging technologies. We could build, within Ontario, supply chains linking mining and refining in the north with manufacturing in the south. Such an integration has not existed since the days of the timber industry. And, this time, we could turn our resources into finished products here, instead of sending them, as in the case of logging, to another jurisdiction (England) to be finished.
We could raise the prosperity of both northern and southern Ontario. Manufacturing opportunities in the south could be expanded and diversified. Money could flow from southern manufacturing communities to northern mining communities instead of other jurisdictions. In northern Ontario, towns like Cobalt could be revitalized. In addition to mining, minerals, for which earlier there had been no demand, could now be extracted from slag heaps of earlier mining operations and refined.
All of these opportunities rest on “could.” The real question is: With the prod from the Supreme Court “will” we?
Robert J. MacMillan
Brantford
Stop Arrowdale sale
Re: City approves 2.77% tax increase for homeowners (March 18)
Disregard group
Re: Misnomer (Letter, March 27)
No one in their right-thinking mind is going to give the Brantford Freedom Fighters the time of day as long as its members identify with far-right nutbars of QAnon. And we know they do since they’ve adopted QAnon’s slogan: “Where we go one we go all.”
Michael Roseman
Brantford
Idea of capital gains tax on principal residence ‘disgusting’
How in good conscience could the federal government even consider imposing a capital gains tax on the sale of a principal residence?
For most people, especially those in my age group, our homes are our retirement fallback. Our homes were bought, maintained and are now, hopefully, paid for.
Several tax deductions — mortgage payments, property taxes, maintenance and insurance costs — would have to be put in place before such as tax is even considered. I believe this is the process with businesses.
I am sure the Department of Finance is drooling at the suggestion of taxing gains on principal residences without tax deductibility.
As a senior citizen. I find this idea absolutely disgusting. We, as seniors, have the grey power to stop this tax nonsense at the ballot box.
John Thomson
Brantford